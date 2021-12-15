 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightlines
0 Comments

Nightlines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

And that’s a real shame that the Americans officials won’t be at the Olympics, because you realize Kamala Harris was about to become the first Black woman to ever watch a hockey game.

— Trevor Noah

If you want to get back at China, you have Marjorie Taylor Greene in the stands.

— Trevor Noah

Nothing will convince China to change their ways like not sending the secretary of agriculture to the Olympics.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s different from our last Olympic diplomatic boycott, which was just Mike Pence refusing to watch men’s doubles luge.

— Jimmy Fallon

Well, here’s some good news. Dr. Fauci said that the first data on the severity of the omicron variant is "encouraging." Yeah, that’s what passes for good news in 2021.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, it’s encouraging, which is positive enough to continue with your holiday plans, but vague enough to make you spend the entire time freaking out.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today, President Biden held a big one-on-one video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted two hours. And like most two-hour meetings over Zoom, Putin was like, "This could have been email.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Makes sense — the only way to resolve a delicate situation that requires crystal-clear communication is two old men on a Zoom.

— Stephen Colbert

And a video chat is a tough way for both these guys to do diplomacy. I mean, especially because even when he’s in person, Biden talks like he’s got a bad connection.

— Trevor Noah

On the bright side, it was the first time Putin could see Biden on camera when Biden actually knew he was on camera.

— Jimmy Fallon

And Fox News tried to warn us this was coming. Every time a store clerk says, "Happy holidays," a Christmas tree bursts into flames.

— Stephen Colbert

And it is not clear how this happened. It could be an accident. It could be arson. It could be Santifa.

— Trevor Noah

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but the ghost of Hugo Chavez has an alibi.

— Stephen Colbert

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert