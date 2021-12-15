Nightlines

And that’s a real shame that the Americans officials won’t be at the Olympics, because you realize Kamala Harris was about to become the first Black woman to ever watch a hockey game.

— Trevor Noah

If you want to get back at China, you have Marjorie Taylor Greene in the stands.

— Trevor Noah

Nothing will convince China to change their ways like not sending the secretary of agriculture to the Olympics.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s different from our last Olympic diplomatic boycott, which was just Mike Pence refusing to watch men’s doubles luge.

— Jimmy Fallon

Well, here’s some good news. Dr. Fauci said that the first data on the severity of the omicron variant is "encouraging." Yeah, that’s what passes for good news in 2021.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, it’s encouraging, which is positive enough to continue with your holiday plans, but vague enough to make you spend the entire time freaking out.

— Jimmy Fallon