Nightlines

Putin’s goal was to bring back the glory days of the Soviet Union. People waiting hours in long lines is definitely a start.

— Trevor Noah

Yes, the threat of nuclear annihilation may have increased; yes, we may be on the brink of World War III; and, yes, Europe is once again at the mercy of one power-hungry dictator, but on the bright side, when was the last time you thought about COVID, huh?

— Trevor Noah

(This is) the largest European conflict since World War II — or when Harry and Meghan left the royals.

— Trevor Noah

Let’s talk about the State of the Union address, the one night a year Joe Biden stays up past 6 p.m.

— Trevor Noah

Biden spoke for 62 minutes. Well, actually he spoke for 10 with 52 minutes of clapping.

— Jimmy Fallon