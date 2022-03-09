Nightlines

Putin’s goal was to bring back the glory days of the Soviet Union. People waiting hours in long lines is definitely a start.
— Trevor Noah
Yes, the threat of nuclear annihilation may have increased; yes, we may be on the brink of World War III; and, yes, Europe is once again at the mercy of one power-hungry dictator, but on the bright side, when was the last time you thought about COVID, huh?
— Trevor Noah
(This is) the largest European conflict since World War II — or when Harry and Meghan left the royals.
— Trevor Noah
Let’s talk about the State of the Union address, the one night a year Joe Biden stays up past 6 p.m.
— Trevor Noah
Biden spoke for 62 minutes. Well, actually he spoke for 10 with 52 minutes of clapping.
— Jimmy Fallon
Keep in mind, a week ago, this was going to be a totally different (State of the Union). But when Ukraine was invaded, the world changed. Because right now, there is a dictator who thinks he can violently conquer a sovereign democracy, but Joe Biden beat him in the last election.
— Stephen Colbert
That’s right, Biden was at the podium with Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi right behind him. Fox News was like, "Throw in Hillary and you’ve got all Four Horsemen.”
— Jimmy Fallon
During his speech, Biden introduced his new unity agenda. Unity agenda, yeah. And you can tell it worked because every single Republican ignored him.
— Jimmy Fallon
You know, at times this speech was like a birthday card from a 4-year-old: A lot of words didn’t make sense, but you got what it was trying to say.
— Trevor Noah
Not everyone was focused on the speech. Kevin McCarthy was there but busy looking at his phone. To be fair, today’s Wordle was pretty tricky.
— Stephen Colbert
Of course the minority leader in the House not paying attention looked disrespectful. But keep in mind, he might’ve been on Amazon shopping for a spine.
— Stephen Colbert
Yep, it was historic — 400 representatives, 100 senators and size 96 font on the teleprompter.