President Trump is being criticized, very much, for using the White House as a backdrop for political television. But today he fought back, and he was like, "Oh, I get it — no one criticized President Martin Sheen when he did it on 'The West Wing.' "
— James Corden
I’m not going to lie — that naturalization ceremony, that was inspiring. You know, because say what you want, becoming an American citizen is a long and hard process, so congratulations to those people. Plus it’s extra cool having Donald Trump give your naturalization ceremony, because as soon as it’s done, he is also the guy who will tell you to go back to where you came from, so it’s a full-service experience.
— Trevor Noah
The idea is that taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for the presidential campaign of a guy that they might not support. I mean, think about it: American taxpayers paid for the Rose Garden. American taxpayers paid for the secretary of state’s travels. So those things shouldn’t be used for partisan purposes. They should be used for nonpartisan things, like Easter egg hunts or presenting fake evidence to get America into a war.
— Trevor Noah
And aside from (Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech) being so loud Canada called the cops, the actual content was also ridiculous. ‘Donald Trump believes in me’? The dude also believes in Kim Jong-un and hydroxychloroquine. I don’t want to be in that group.
— Trevor Noah
The GOP drew just 15.8 million people, while the first night of the DNC attracted 18.7 million viewers. Unfortunately for Trump, Nielsen doesn’t have an Electoral College; nor does it count the millions of people with their TV sets off who still heard Kimberly Guilfoyle’s tortured cries echo through their dreams.
— Stephen Colbert
I want to wish a speedy recovery to anyone who was listening on headphones. I’m praying for you. And I guess we found the one person who actually signed up for Rudy Giuliani’s master class.
— Trevor Noah
One big problem is that Trump and the GOP were in COVID denial for months. The Democrats actually looked ahead, made time to produce something for their convention, four pretty smooth nights. The Republicans had to cram at the last minute. (Imitating Trump) "I don’t understand — why can’t I just pay someone to take the convention for me?"
— Stephen Colbert
Trump’s presidency is like your 48-year-old cousin’s D.J. career — if it hasn’t been successful by now, it’s not going to be.
— Trevor Noah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.