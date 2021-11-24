Nightlines

The closest most of us have come to a war zone is shopping on Black Friday at T.J. Maxx.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yup, the only people who have seen more combat than you guys are flight attendants on Southwest.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yesterday, the NFL fined Rodgers and the Packers for violating COVID-19 protocols. Phew. Now that COVID protocols are being enforced, we can get back to safely enjoying the beautiful game of 300-pound men crushing each other’s spines like a sleeve of Ritz crackers.

— Stephen Colbert

Rodgers attended a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated, for which the NFL fined him $14,650. Which sounds like a lot of money, but it’s the equivalent of fining an average American $33.80 — or one beer at a Packers game.

— Stephen Colbert

Just to put that in perspective, CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys was fined more than $15,000 for having an untucked jersey. So once again, the league’s priorities are in perfect order.

— Jimmy Kimmel