Nightlines

Gov, Ron DeSantis, of course, praised the decision. He tweeted it was "great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate," or as he calls it, "critical face theory.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, passengers were dancing, hugging, kissing — and now they’re all in quarantine.

— Jimmy Fallon

But don’t worry, to keep everyone safe, you can now bring only up to 3.4 ounces of COVID on board.

— Jimmy Fallon

You can’t let Florida make health decisions for the entire country!

— Stephen Colbert

Just as a general rule, nothing should change midflight, ever.

— Trevor Noah

This would be like if a roller coaster decided to rethink its safety policies when you’re already on the ride.

— Trevor Noah

This year is a big one for 4/20, because new polling shows 37% of Americans say they use weed, while the remaining 63% say they were just holding it for a friend.

— Stephen Colbert

According to a new poll from CBS News, a vast majority of Americans want the federal government to legalize cannabis for recreational purchases. Sixty-six percent are in favor, 34% no. Sixty-six percent of Americans don’t agree on anything. We can barely get 66% of Americans to agree that horse medicine is for horses.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Oddly enough, tomorrow, the sale of recreational weed will begin in New Jersey, one day after 4/20. I mean, really? That’s like Chipotle offering free guac on Seis de Mayo, you know what I’m saying?

— Jimmy Fallon

Netflix is in trouble, which is so surprising because me and the 43 people I share my account with, we’re still watching it all the time.

— Trevor Noah

Netflix is blaming their losses on fierce competition, inflation and Russia. When he heard that, President Biden was like, "Hey, get your own excuses.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, Netflix is losing money — you can tell it’s having an effect on all of their shows. For instance, "Emily in Paris" is now "Emily in Pittsburgh." It’s still good. Also, "The Crown" is now "The Hat.”

— Jimmy Fallon