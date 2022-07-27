Nightlines

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it is hot. It is hot! Not just here in the U.S., but there are record-high temperatures all across the world. Seriously, it’s so hot, people on TikTok were slapping each other with tortillas just for the breeze.

— Jimmy Fallon

It is so hot, people are ordering Chipotle just so the E. coli can give them the chills.

— Jimmy Fallon

The heat’s hitting the Brits extra hard, because the Brits aren’t used to extreme weather, and the houses over there — especially older ones — were built to retain warmth. Now luckily, Brits can keep cool with their light and refreshing cuisine of potted organ meat, battered fish and room-temperature beer.

— Stephen Colbert

Remember when you wished that everybody who denied climate change would go to hell? Unfortunately, hell came to us.

— Stephen Colbert

Meanwhile, today, President Biden announced new executive actions to address the climate crisis. Whew, just in time. it’s 115 degrees outside!

— Jimmy Fallon

Unfortunately, Biden’s speech was cut short when the teleprompter burst into flame.

— Jimmy Fallon

So the president held a press conference today to announce new steps to combat climate change but stopped short of declaring a national emergency. Yeah, you don’t want to call a climate emergency too early — you’ve got to wait until our internal temperature is 165 degrees in the thigh. Then we’re safe to eat.

— Stephen Colbert

Seriously, even the climate change deniers were like, "Do you mind if we protest inside? It’s hot as hell out here.”

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s right, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got married over the weekend. Because right now, that’s the only way a Red Sox fan can get a win in the Bronx.

— Seth Meyers

That’s right, they got married at a drive-through chapel. You know inflation is bad when even those two are, like, "Let’s just do it in Vegas.”

— Jimmy Fallon

The House has officially passed a bill legalizing gay and interracial marriage, which is a great victory for 1995.

— Trevor Noah

And people weren’t just angry at the Supreme Court. No, they were pissed at Democrats because they didn’t codify Roe v. Wade. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t said "codified" this much in my entire life.

— Trevor Noah