Nightlines

You know vice-presidential debates are boring when a fly shows up and the entire internet loses its mind.

— Jimmy Fallon

Nobody will remember a damn thing that was said thanks to a fly landing on Mike Pence. And it’s a shame, because before that happened, Pence was making some very terrible points.

— Seth Meyers

And look, flies land on people all the time. There’s nothing crazy about that. What was crazy is how long it sat there for. Even Trump was watching at home like, "Wow, two minutes with Mike Pence. I could never do that.”

— Trevor Noah

But listen, listen, all jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly’s family. It’s gotta quarantine for two weeks now. We’ve got to get that fly to Walter Reed.

— Stephen Colbert

OK, can I just say that I was not surprised at all to see that fly on Mike Pence. First of all, even a fly knows better than to land on a Black woman’s hair.

— Trevor Noah

Mike Pence’s fly just became the most popular Halloween costume of 2020.

— Jimmy Kimmel