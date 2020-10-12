Nightlines

You know vice-presidential debates are boring when a fly shows up and the entire internet loses its mind.
— Jimmy Fallon
Nobody will remember a damn thing that was said thanks to a fly landing on Mike Pence. And it’s a shame, because before that happened, Pence was making some very terrible points.
— Seth Meyers
And look, flies land on people all the time. There’s nothing crazy about that. What was crazy is how long it sat there for. Even Trump was watching at home like, "Wow, two minutes with Mike Pence. I could never do that.”
— Trevor Noah
But listen, listen, all jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly’s family. It’s gotta quarantine for two weeks now. We’ve got to get that fly to Walter Reed.
— Stephen Colbert
OK, can I just say that I was not surprised at all to see that fly on Mike Pence. First of all, even a fly knows better than to land on a Black woman’s hair.
— Trevor Noah
Mike Pence’s fly just became the most popular Halloween costume of 2020.
— Jimmy Kimmel
This is what happens when you go 18 years without blinking.
— James Corden
Last night’s debate was an epic battle between side eye and red eye.
— Jimmy Fallon
You’ve got to love Trump sometimes. He’s just that openly admitting he won’t do a virtual debate because they’d make him follow rules.
— Trevor Noah
To be honest, Trump hating Zoom is maybe the most relatable thing he’s done since he became president.
— Trevor Noah
It’s Trump’s fault we all have to do 15 Zoom meetings a day. He should be forced to go to at least one, shouldn’t he?
— James Corden
Yes, Trump’s time is very precious, he said while calling Fox Business in the middle of a deadly plague.
— Stephen Colbert
