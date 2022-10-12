Nightlines

At a fishing tournament in Cleveland on Friday, a duo that had been declared winners were caught cheating. Of course, this was fishing, so after they were caught, they were released.

— Stephen Colbert

I haven’t seen white dudes this mad about fish since Disney announced the "Little Mermaid" thing.

— Trevor Noah

Honestly, in a million years, I would never be able to guess that professional fishermen’s trash talk would include the phrase, "Where’s your crown now?”

— James Corden

A former girlfriend of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker claimed in a new interview that Walker paid for her to get an abortion in 2009. And the only way that will hurt him with Republicans is if some of that money went to pay down her student loans.

— Seth Meyers

Former President Trump is claiming that CNN is trying to hurt his image ahead of the 2024 election, and he announced that $475 million defamation lawsuit against the network. In response, CNN was like, "Hey, thanks for thinking we have that kind of money. Wow, we pay Anderson Cooper in Panera bucks, you know what I mean?"

— Jimmy Kimmel

But this is tricky territory for Trump. On the one hand, he thinks that CNN calling him racist hurt his chances for reelection. On the other hand, if he says he isn’t racist, that could also hurt his chances for reelection.

— James Corden

This is true, the lawsuit takes issue with CNN’s use of the words ‘racist’ and ‘insurrectionist’ when discussing Trump. I don’t want to help Trump in this lawsuit, but CNN also called him a billionaire.

— James Corden

Last time Joe Biden saw a storm (Hurricane Ian) this big, he had to help Noah collect all the pets and get them on the boat.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The home run ball itself is thought to be worth at least $2 million, and it was caught by an investment banker. Huge moment for the Yankees and an investment banker. What a night for the underdogs, you know?

— Jimmy Fallon

Well, there is a feel-good story for you. I’m glad things are finally working out for that executive at an investment firm. That’s what the game is all about. Good for you, buddy. Good for you.

— Trevor Noah