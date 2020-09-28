Nightlines

You know, because of the pandemic, the CDC is urging families to skip trick-or-treating this year, which really screws me up, because that’s my bit — I'm the one who takes the kids’ candy away!

— Jimmy Kimmel

Kids will miss getting candy, while parents will miss giving that quick judgey glimpse into their neighbor’s house: "Carpet in the kitchen? Very ’70s."

— Jimmy Fallon

Remember the good old days when all you had to worry about was a giant shiv in your Snickers bar?

— Jimmy Fallon

Halloween will be different. If you see a house covered in cobwebs, those aren’t decorations. Those are people who haven’t gone outside since March.

— Jimmy Fallon

I never thought I would see the day where an American president would threaten to not accept an election defeat. Because let’s be honest: This is something you hear about in a random country where America steps in to enforce democracy. I feel like now it’s only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S.: "Well, well, well. Refusing to give up power, rampant disease and high unemployment. Who’s the s***hole now, huh?"