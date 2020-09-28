Nightlines

You know, because of the pandemic, the CDC is urging families to skip trick-or-treating this year, which really screws me up, because that’s my bit — I'm the one who takes the kids’ candy away!
— Jimmy Kimmel
Kids will miss getting candy, while parents will miss giving that quick judgey glimpse into their neighbor’s house: "Carpet in the kitchen? Very ’70s."
— Jimmy Fallon
Remember the good old days when all you had to worry about was a giant shiv in your Snickers bar?
— Jimmy Fallon
Halloween will be different. If you see a house covered in cobwebs, those aren’t decorations. Those are people who haven’t gone outside since March.
— Jimmy Fallon
I never thought I would see the day where an American president would threaten to not accept an election defeat. Because let’s be honest: This is something you hear about in a random country where America steps in to enforce democracy. I feel like now it’s only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S.: "Well, well, well. Refusing to give up power, rampant disease and high unemployment. Who’s the s***hole now, huh?"
— Trevor Noah
I bet even if Joe Biden wins they’re going to find Trump in the White House basement someday living that "Parasite" life.
— Trevor Noah
So if Trump loses the election, getting him out of the White House will be like trying to get a bird out of your living room. It’s like, "Oh, I got ’em. Hold on, OK.? Nobody move — he’s behind the curtain! Nobody move! Shut the door! Shut the door!"
— Jimmy Fallon
This does give me an idea for a new sitcom, though — Trump refuses to leave the White House, Biden moves in anyway: "Our Two Presidents," this January on CBS.
— James Corden
We already know his rally in Tulsa led to a surge in cases there. At this point, Trump rallies are on the list of high-risk activities, just like doorknob licking, hugging everyone on the subway and eating shrimp at the strip club buffet.
— Seth Meyers
By the way, did you see which network was airing the rally? C-SPAN3. You know your campaign is going well when even C-SPAN2 says, "Nah, we’re good."
— Jimmy Fallon
