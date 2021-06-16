Nightlines

That’s right, Biden is hoping to repair ties with our European allies. I think he’ll be well received. I mean, for starters, there won’t be a giant baby balloon following him wherever he goes.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s going to be a little awkward trying to mend fences. Every speech he gives is going to begin with "Uh, hey, look, about the last guy — sorry about that.”

— James Corden

Yep, Biden’s going to England, Belgium and Switzerland, and he won’t come home until he finds a new host for "The Bachelor.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Atlantic Charter sounds like a fish I’d pretend I’d heard of. Do you know what I mean? At a fancy restaurant: "What’s the catch of the day? Oh, I love Atlantic Charter.”

— James Corden

And both sides got some concessions, right? The U.K. agreed to limit the number of royal refugees that they’ll send to the U.S., and in exchange, the U.S. agreed to start putting the letter "u" back into words again. Plus, the U.K. will produce more Harry Styleses, and the U.S. will start calling soccer "football" and football "brain ouchy time." Everybody wins.

— Trevor Noah