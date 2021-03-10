Nightlines

In the span of one month, Andrew Cuomo has somehow done the impossible: He made Bill de Blasio the second-most-hated politician in New York.

— Jimmy Kimmel

And the craziest part is there’s a photo of it. Very rarely does a wedding photographer capture anything interesting at all, but this one did.

— Jimmy Kimmel

And it’s not like this happened in 1992, and he could be like, ‘Well, it was a different time.’ This was in 2019. If you’re a public official doing this kind of thing after the #MeToo movement, either you just can’t help yourself, or you’re so dumb you shouldn’t be in office anyway.

— Trevor Noah

So, in light of these allegations, Cuomo is now facing even more calls to resign. Although, if these allegations prove anything, it’s that Cuomo doesn’t go away when you want him to.

— Trevor Noah

The real problem with Dr. Seuss is that all of his made-up words sound like they could be racial slurs. I mean, "a Zelf on the Shelf"? "The Nupboards in the cupboards"? I don’t know what that means, but if a white person called me a Nupboard, we’re throwing down.

— Trevor Noah