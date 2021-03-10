Nightlines

In the span of one month, Andrew Cuomo has somehow done the impossible: He made Bill de Blasio the second-most-hated politician in New York.
— Jimmy Kimmel
And the craziest part is there’s a photo of it. Very rarely does a wedding photographer capture anything interesting at all, but this one did.
— Jimmy Kimmel
And it’s not like this happened in 1992, and he could be like, ‘Well, it was a different time.’ This was in 2019. If you’re a public official doing this kind of thing after the #MeToo movement, either you just can’t help yourself, or you’re so dumb you shouldn’t be in office anyway.
— Trevor Noah
So, in light of these allegations, Cuomo is now facing even more calls to resign. Although, if these allegations prove anything, it’s that Cuomo doesn’t go away when you want him to.
— Trevor Noah
The real problem with Dr. Seuss is that all of his made-up words sound like they could be racial slurs. I mean, "a Zelf on the Shelf"? "The Nupboards in the cupboards"? I don’t know what that means, but if a white person called me a Nupboard, we’re throwing down.
— Trevor Noah
But still, there may be room for compromise here. Like maybe instead of getting rid of the books completely, they can just update the imagery. For example, take that offensive drawing of the two African men, and put it in a Tucker Carlson thought bubble. That way we all understand, "Ah, this is racist.”
— TREVOR NOAH
There hadn’t been an earth-shattering outcry, but they recognized the impact that these images might have on readers, especially kids, and they’re trying to fix it, because Dr. Seuss books should be fun for all people: Black, white, straight, gay, Sneetches — both star-bellied and plain — Loraxes, Barbaloots, all the Whos down in Whoville, and the strange angry creature named Foo-Foo the Snoo.
— Stephen Colbert