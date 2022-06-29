Nightlines

Of course I’m in a good mood today. It’s the first day of summer. Seriously, I heard so many White Claws crack open today I thought the — I thought the cicadas were back.

— Jimmy Fallon

Out of all the days in the year, this is the one where we get the most sunlight, so if you were still sad today, I hate to break to it you, but your seasonal depression is just regular depression.

— Sean Hayes

You could tell it’s summer. This morning, my Uber driver drove around with the top down and by the top, I mean his shirt.

— Jimmy Fallon

But yeah, summer is here, which means that you’ve got about a week until it’s pumpkin season at Starbucks.

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s right, today is the summer solstice, which means it’s the longest day of the year. So if today felt extra long, you’re either in our hemisphere or you own Bitcoin.

— Jimmy Fallon

During yesterday’s hearing on the Capitol attack, committee members showed texts that indicated Republican Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver a list of fake electors for then-Vice President Mike Pence to introduce on Jan. 6. You sent that over text? How do you send bribes — Venmo?

— Seth Meyers

When this came out, Johnson tried to avoid talking to reporters, but like most things, he’s not very good at that.

— Stephen Colbert

You know those announcements in the airport when they say, ‘Do not carry onto the flight a package for someone you don’t know’? I’ve always wondered who those announcements are for. Turns out, it’s Ron Johnson.

— Stephen Colbert

The FDA just announced that they are banning all Juul e-cigarettes in the U.S. Yeah, no more Juul. No more Juul. That will explain tomorrow when you see a bunch of your co-workers sucking on a Glade plug-in.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s a tough day for everyone who loves ingesting chemicals, you know what I’m saying? Can’t even huff gas anymore — it’s too expensive.

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s right, the Supreme Court overturned a New York law — a New York state gun law restricting concealed weapons. ’Cuz you know how sometimes you’ll be on the F train in August and there’s no A.C. and then it stops in the middle of the tunnel and the conductor doesn’t announce anything and you think to yourself, "Man, I wish we all had guns.”

— Seth Meyers