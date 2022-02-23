Nightlines

The New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney have been trying to determine whether the insurers, lenders and others Trump dealt with were misled about the strength of his finances. Let me save you guys some trouble: They were.
— Jimmy Kimmel
So, for those nine years, no one should trust any of his financial statements, or any of his statements.
— Stephen Colbert
Good for them, standing up and doing the right thing 10 years too late.
— James Corden
If there’s any karma in this world, they dropped him for a younger, hotter client.
— Stephen Colbert
What new information could have come to light right now? Were they like "Wait a minute — Trump organization? As in Donald — does that have something to do with Donald Trump?”
— James Corden
I tell you, there’s nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season. It’s like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.
— Jimmy Kimmel
(Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva's) lawyer said maybe her grandfather drank something from a glass, saliva got in and this glass was somehow later used by the athlete. Ah, the old "must be from Grandpa’s saliva" defense, huh?
— Jimmy Kimmel
No one is focusing on the fact that her grandpa took her medication, now he’s dominating bingo at the old folks home.
— Trevor Noah
I’m not going to lie, guys: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Russia was being sneaky. I mean, this is the same country that hides dolls inside bigger dolls. Do you know how sick you have to be to do that?
— Trevor Noah
As erratic as the Russians’ actions might seem, you understand what they’re doing right now, right? They’re playing chess. This is literally what chess is all about ... This is what Russia is doing — and the Russians love playing chess. They’ve been designed for this moment. Meanwhile, the rest of us, we don’t play chess anymore. We love dumb games now. We’re like, "Uh, I need a five-letter word that ends in d-e. Plate? No.”
— Trevor Noah