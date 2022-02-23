Nightlines

The New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney have been trying to determine whether the insurers, lenders and others Trump dealt with were misled about the strength of his finances. Let me save you guys some trouble: They were.

— Jimmy Kimmel

So, for those nine years, no one should trust any of his financial statements, or any of his statements.

— Stephen Colbert

Good for them, standing up and doing the right thing 10 years too late.

— James Corden

If there’s any karma in this world, they dropped him for a younger, hotter client.

— Stephen Colbert

What new information could have come to light right now? Were they like "Wait a minute — Trump organization? As in Donald — does that have something to do with Donald Trump?”

— James Corden

I tell you, there’s nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season. It’s like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.

— Jimmy Kimmel