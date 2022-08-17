Nightlines

We all know Russia doesn’t care about what (WNBA player) Brittney Griner did. This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, "That woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal.”

— Trevor Noah

Now, Biden will try to negotiate a deal to bring her home, and if that doesn’t work, he’s going to send Jon Stewart to get the job done for him.

— Jimmy Fallon

Whoever America has in prison, send them to Russia. Yeah, it seems like they win, but don’t forget, that person now has to live in Russia. Yeah, yeah. They’ll get there and be like, (imitating a Russian criminal)"This whole country is prison. I miss food in Alcatraz, no!”

— Trevor Noah

This is amazing! Klondike ended the Choco Taco and the fans brought it back. This is the kind of passion you normally only see in, like, the Beyhive or BTS army. They should get their own name, like the Choco Taco flock’o.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, the Choco Taco could return in the coming years. Apparently you cannot rush the artisanal process of folding an ice cream cone in half.

— Jimmy Fallon

Good news, President Biden is now COVID-free! Happy to hear that. He’s back on his feet and as healthy as a 175-year-old horse.

— Rob McElhenney

This was Biden’s second bout with the virus. You know, these rebound COVID cases are quite rare. They say the odds of Joe Biden getting reinfected were almost as low as the odds that he gets reelected.

— Rob McElhenney

Over the weekend, we found out that the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home, including four sets that were marked "Top Secret." You know Trump just kept those hoping to come across KFC’s secret blend.

— Jimmy Fallon

Also, just a thought, but if the government doesn’t want people reading those files, maybe they shouldn’t label them "Top Secret." It’s like a guy labeling a porn folder on his computer, "Best Porn." Call it banana bread recipe. No one will open it.

— Jimmy Fallon

Let me just break down Trump’s defense: He says the FBI planted fake evidence to frame him, and now he wants them to return the fake evidence. Even O.J. is like, "Yo, bro, you wildin'.”

— Desus Nice