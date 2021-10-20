Nightlines

The COVID vaccine is Moderna’s only product — it’s the only thing the company sells. Imagine only making one thing and billions of people want it. This must be how the Baha Men felt after recording "Who Let the Dogs Out.”
— Jimmy Kimmel
Look, man, I get it — Moderna is a business and they want to make money themselves, but at least come up with a better excuse, you know, like the vaccine formula is an old family recipe.
— Trevor Noah
Apparently, it’s been passed down from generation to generation — just like Mama used to make.
— Jimmy Fallon
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after old emails came out showing his use of homophobic, racist and misogynistic language. Oh, Lord. Do you know how bad it’s got to be to get kicked out of Las Vegas? They’ve got no rules there.
— Jimmy Fallon
In a statement, Gruden said: "I apologize. My 19,000 offensive emails are not who I am.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Happy Indigenous Peoples’ or Columbus Day, depending on which cable news channel you watch.
— Jimmy Kimmel
It’s weird to celebrate these on the same day. It’s like celebrating herpes on Valentine’s Day — they don’t really go together.
— Jimmy Kimmel
He was never here, and yet, we named a whole city in Ohio after him.
— Jimmy Kimmel
American, Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska — most of the major airlines have mandates. The only big one that I know that doesn’t have it is Delta, which is nuts. If any airline should have a vaccine mandate, it’s the one named after the variant.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You can’t say for certain? Well, then, please, by all means, put it on television. We all know that’s how journalism works. Who can forget the famous Woodward and Bernstein headline, "Did Nixon Do Watergate? Seems Like the Kind of Thing He’d Do, but Who Knows?"
— Seth Meyers
I will say it is pretty cool that (William Shatner) gave an Amazon review about his trip to an actual Amazon guy. That is pretty cool. No one gets to tell Jeff Bezos about his products to his face.
— Trevor Noah
But he made it back alive, Bill did — thank God. Can you imagine if Jeff Bezos killed Captain Kirk?