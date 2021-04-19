Nightlines

But statistically speaking, six is not that significant, since nearly seven million people in the U.S. have received Johnson & Johnson shots so far. That’s less than one in a million. To put that in perspective, it’s slightly better odds than you have of getting to visit Willy Wonka’s Fantabulous Chocolate Factory, which, for the record, kills or maims four out of the five children who step foot inside.

— Stephen Colbert

If you had a Johnson & Johnson appointment in New York, they gave out Pfizer instead. Yeah, it’s like going to a restaurant and hearing, "We’re out of Coke; is Dom Pérignon OK?”

— Jimmy Fallon

When reached for comment, Johnson said it was Johnson’s fault, but Johnson pointed the finger at Johnson.

— Stephen Colbert

Johnson & Johnson is owned by the same family who owns the New York Jets, so don’t think of this as a pause; think of it more like a 50-year rebuild.

— Jimmy Fallon

The war in Afghanistan may finally be over, and people, it’s about time. It’s been what, 19 years? No war should ever be old enough to serve in itself.

— Trevor Noah