Nightlines

That’s right, baby, China has been making it rain in Africa. It’s the most money anyone has sent to Africa without being guilt-tripped by a celebrity singalong.

China doesn’t care about your government, or human rights or anything. They’re basically the cool mom of international finance. “Oh, you and your friends, you want to come party this weekend? Well come to our basement with your child soldiers, we didn’t hear a thing!”

That’s the power of money right there. Enough of it, and it can make you switch allegiances, change your principles, do anything. For enough money, you could probably get Africans to start saying that Africa is just one country.

— Trevor Noah

The idea is that because the Supreme Court is allowing this for banning abortion, (California is) going to have to allow it for banning guns, too. But here’s the thing: the problem with this idea is that the Supreme Court can make up whatever rules they like. The Supreme Court is like that annoying kid that your mom made you have play dates with. “Tag, I got you!” “Nuh uh, I have a vest that makes me invisible.” — Trevor Noah This happens a lot with things Trump puts his name on. First they’re considered to be valuable, and then everyone realizes they are garbage. We’ve seen this with his ties, his steaks, his university. — Jimmy Kimmel Trump famously never writes things down, but I guess he forgot to tell his underlings before they started emailing a PowerPoint around detailing their crimes. Even the mafia knows to use code words. If the mafia ever made a PowerPoint presentation, it would say something vague, like “Plan For The Guys At The Place To Do The Thing.” — Seth Meyers (Chris Wallace leaving Fox News is an) end of an era, but luckily Fox has already filled the time slot with the flaming Christmas tree. — Stephen Colbert There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility. Now they have to change their slogan from “Fair and Balanced” to “Horse paste and gun!” — Stephen Colbert — Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah