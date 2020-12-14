Nightlines

(Russia is) telling people not to drink alcohol for almost two months after taking the Russian vaccine. Russians heard it and were like, "We will take our chances with the virus.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Well, of course Britain’s most important citizens are all old: the queen, Dumbledore, even that one doctor who’s been on TV for over 50 years. Who is that? Who? Who?!
— Stephen Colbert
That’s right, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan is the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Or as the queen put it, "Sure. Sure, she was.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Just in time — she has plans to go see the Chainsmokers live next week.
— James Corden
It turns out — this is real — the second person to get the vaccine was an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare. Yeah, William Shakespeare got a vaccine on V-Day, which explains why he said, "To V or not to V, that is the injection.”
— Jimmy Fallon
(The Supreme Court) rejected Trump’s whole argument in one sentence. That’s pretty much the Supreme Court’s version of responding to a long text with "K.”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s basically a tweet that went to law school.
— Jimmy Fallon
This president hasn’t faced this much rejection since every time he has tried to hold Melania’s hand.
— Stephen Colbert
All of the justices were like, "We put on our robes for this?”
— Jimmy Fallon
The court really tried to do Trump a favor, though. They figured if it was one sentence, he would actually read it.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s probably good that Trump talked about the election. I feel like him winging the story of Hanukkah would have been worse. It’s like, "For eight nights, Jewish Santa would visit all the good little Kushners.”
— Jimmy Fallon
I like how everyone whipped out their phones to record Trump, like it was a drunken fight in a Waffle House.
— Jimmy Fallon
What’s amazing to me is that, even though America is so divided right now, almost every state agrees that something needs to be done about big tech. ... The fact that it was brought at all should be a warning for Facebook, because if what you’re doing is so egregious that you’re bringing California and Mississippi together, you done f----d up.
— Trevor Noah
And can I just say I’m very impressed that so many government officials are willing to come out against Facebook, especially when you consider how much Facebook knows about them.
— Trevor Noah
