Nightlines

That’s basically a tweet that went to law school.

— Jimmy Fallon

This president hasn’t faced this much rejection since every time he has tried to hold Melania’s hand.

— Stephen Colbert

All of the justices were like, "We put on our robes for this?”

— Jimmy Fallon

The court really tried to do Trump a favor, though. They figured if it was one sentence, he would actually read it.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s probably good that Trump talked about the election. I feel like him winging the story of Hanukkah would have been worse. It’s like, "For eight nights, Jewish Santa would visit all the good little Kushners.”

— Jimmy Fallon

I like how everyone whipped out their phones to record Trump, like it was a drunken fight in a Waffle House.

— Jimmy Fallon