Nightlines

According to most national polls, Joe Biden is leading President Trump by about 10 points. And based on the last election, that means Biden’s losing by four points.
— Jimmy Fallon
Yep, for Democrats it still feels eerily similar to the 2016 election. It's like "Friday the 13th" when the kids think Jason’s finally dead and you’re like, "He’s right behind you!”
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, according to the polls, Trump is getting crushed right now. All of America is wondering who’s going to lose their job first: the president of the United States or the head coach of the Jets.
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump referred to Fauci and other scientists as "idiots" — then he planned another giant indoor rally in a Covid hot spot.
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump then added, "Listening to scientists is the craziest thing in the whole wide flat world.”
— Jimmy Fallon
He’s basically saying, "Don’t listen to the scientists; listen to me, a guy who was just revived by a team of scientists.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Joe Biden took questions from voters in Philadelphia; Trump again was in Florida. And even though they were a thousand miles apart, I kept fantasizing about a surprise ‘WrestleMania’ moment where Biden runs out behind Trump and bangs him over the head with a folding chair.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Thanks, NBC. First "The Apprentice" and now this. Why not a new Bill Cosby special while we’re at it?
— Jimmy Kimmel
President Obama killed a secret Bin Laden body double and then killed SEAL Team 6 to cover it up? And then he managed to keep it all quiet for eight years? Woo! Honestly, guys, if that’s true, then I’m impressed because that sounds way harder to pull off than just killing Bin Laden.
— Trevor Noah
If Trump loses the election, I think Twitter should hire him because they can find out what conspiracy accounts to suspend just based on what he retweets.
— Trevor Noah
People should be skeptical of anything where Rudy Giuliani is the source, just as a rule in life.
— Trevor Noah
After a week of being forced to quarantine, Donald J. Trump is back on the campaign trail doing what he loves most — spreading Covid-19.
— Trevor Noah
I’m happy that Trump is now biohazard-curious. That’s cool. Although he may have just lost Mike Pence’s vote. (Imitating Pence) "This is not the moral example we should be setting for those kids in cages.”
— Trevor Noah
