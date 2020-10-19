Nightlines

According to most national polls, Joe Biden is leading President Trump by about 10 points. And based on the last election, that means Biden’s losing by four points.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, for Democrats it still feels eerily similar to the 2016 election. It's like "Friday the 13th" when the kids think Jason’s finally dead and you’re like, "He’s right behind you!”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, according to the polls, Trump is getting crushed right now. All of America is wondering who’s going to lose their job first: the president of the United States or the head coach of the Jets.

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump referred to Fauci and other scientists as "idiots" — then he planned another giant indoor rally in a Covid hot spot.

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump then added, "Listening to scientists is the craziest thing in the whole wide flat world.”

— Jimmy Fallon

He’s basically saying, "Don’t listen to the scientists; listen to me, a guy who was just revived by a team of scientists.”

— Jimmy Fallon