Nightlines

Twitter said it would never sell to Elon Musk, and then he produced the cash and they’re like, "All right, we’ll sell." Yeah, I guess they found that edit button after all.

— Trevor Noah

I honestly don’t know why Elon would want to own Twitter, all right? It just doesn’t feel like a fun place to supervise. It’s like buying Jurassic Park after the power went down and the cages are open.

— Trevor Noah

He said he wants to transform Twitter as a platform for free speech around the globe. Yeah, that’s the problem with Twitter — no one can say what they think. They’re holding back.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Twitter’s an odd thing to buy, you know? It’s like buying YouTube and saying, "Forget the videos — I’m just here for the mean comments.”

— Jimmy Fallon

He sees something impossible and he makes it happen: building the most sought-after electric car, blasting off into outer space and, now, somehow making Twitter even worse.

— James Corden

Musk has said that he’s pro-free speech, so a lot of people think that he’ll let former President Trump back on the platform. Yeah, not exactly what we meant when we asked for a return to pre-pandemic vibes.

— Jimmy Fallon

The caps lock key on Trump’s phone was like, "I’m back, baby.”

— Jimmy Fallon

But listen to this, today Trump told Fox News that he will not return to Twitter and will instead join his own platform, Truth Social. Wait, so not even Trump is on Truth Social yet?

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, so Truth Social is competition for Twitter the same way that guy on the plane was competition for Mike Tyson.

— Trevor Noah

Yep, Musk says he’s going to bring back free speech to Twitter. It’s a big deal, because if it’s true, it means we’ll finally be able to talk about Bruno.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today, it was announced that Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. Yeah, President Biden told her to take her time recovering. He was like, "When I was V.P., I was gone for two years and nobody even noticed.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, the White House said that Harris has been nowhere near Biden for over a week, which pretty much tells you all you need to know about that relationship.

— Jimmy Fallon

I don’t know, did they have a fight over a jelly bean? Why haven’t they seen each other in eight days?

— Jimmy Kimmel