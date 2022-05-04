Nightlines

Twitter said it would never sell to Elon Musk, and then he produced the cash and they’re like, "All right, we’ll sell." Yeah, I guess they found that edit button after all.
— Trevor Noah
I honestly don’t know why Elon would want to own Twitter, all right? It just doesn’t feel like a fun place to supervise. It’s like buying Jurassic Park after the power went down and the cages are open.
— Trevor Noah
He said he wants to transform Twitter as a platform for free speech around the globe. Yeah, that’s the problem with Twitter — no one can say what they think. They’re holding back.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Twitter’s an odd thing to buy, you know? It’s like buying YouTube and saying, "Forget the videos — I’m just here for the mean comments.”
— Jimmy Fallon
He sees something impossible and he makes it happen: building the most sought-after electric car, blasting off into outer space and, now, somehow making Twitter even worse.
People are also reading…
— James Corden
Musk has said that he’s pro-free speech, so a lot of people think that he’ll let former President Trump back on the platform. Yeah, not exactly what we meant when we asked for a return to pre-pandemic vibes.
— Jimmy Fallon
The caps lock key on Trump’s phone was like, "I’m back, baby.”
— Jimmy Fallon
But listen to this, today Trump told Fox News that he will not return to Twitter and will instead join his own platform, Truth Social. Wait, so not even Trump is on Truth Social yet?
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, so Truth Social is competition for Twitter the same way that guy on the plane was competition for Mike Tyson.
— Trevor Noah
Yep, Musk says he’s going to bring back free speech to Twitter. It’s a big deal, because if it’s true, it means we’ll finally be able to talk about Bruno.
— Jimmy Fallon
Today, it was announced that Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. Yeah, President Biden told her to take her time recovering. He was like, "When I was V.P., I was gone for two years and nobody even noticed.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, the White House said that Harris has been nowhere near Biden for over a week, which pretty much tells you all you need to know about that relationship.
— Jimmy Fallon
I don’t know, did they have a fight over a jelly bean? Why haven’t they seen each other in eight days?
— Jimmy Kimmel