Nightlines

I’m not sure if it’s a ringing endorsement when you’re like, “I fully support what’s his face — he’s the best.”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, it looks like the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Apparently, they decided masks aren’t mandatory, but Mother’s Day is. — Jimmy Fallon Today, Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the leak and announced that there will be an investigation into how it got out. Americans are like, “Uh, the leak is not our main concern.” — Jimmy Fallon Yes, a left-wing antifa law clerk (is) trying to sabotage the court, or a right-wing MAGA head trying to lock the decision in place. Or maybe it was the butler. It’s always the butler.— Trevor Noah The conservative majority on the court has a fundamental right to choose when they want to release a decision into the world. Imagine having some random person violate your privacy and make that choice for you. Who would do such a thing? — Trevor Noah This leak is a clear violation of the court’s right to privacy. How dare someone make this decision for them. — Stephen Colbert According to a new poll, President Biden’s approval rating has increased slightly over the last two months, and now the White House is scrambling like hell to figure out what he did: (Imitating White House staffer) “Did he change his hair? Different mask? What tie was he wearing?” — Seth Meyers That’s right, President Biden’s approval rating has increased to 42%. He now ranks slightly above leaf blowers. — Seth Meyers Even Biden was surprised by the results. He triple-checked it like an at-home COVID test. He was like: “This can’t be right. This can’t be right. Honey, look at this — is this right?” — Jimmy Fallon I’m not even sure what caused the spike, really. Apparently a lot of Americans thought, “I like how he handled Easter.” — Jimmy Fallon “It’s great news for Biden, although it’s hard to celebrate when your approval rating skyrockets and it’s still only 42%. — Jimmy Fallon (Trump) can’t even be bothered to remember the names of the people he’s endorsing. He went from “J.P.” to “J.D. Mandel.” If he kept talking, he would have endorsed J.K. Rowling. — Seth Meyers