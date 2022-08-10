Nightlines

America clipped the world’s most wanted terrorist off of his safe house balcony? I mean, also, at this point maybe we should stop calling them "safe houses." No, every terrorist gets killed in a safe house. They should — they should call it a house that you think you’re safe in, but you never know.

— Trevor Noah

Reportedly, the CIA targeted him with a drone strike while he was on the balcony of his house at 6:18 a.m. on Sunday. That’s so early. He was drinking from a mug that said, "Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my hellfire missile.”

— Stephen Colbert

That’s right, they got him with a drone. His last words were, "Wait, did I order same-day delivery?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Well, everyone is talking about this, even though China said that there would be consequences, Nancy Pelosi ignored the warnings and decided to visit Taiwan. Poor Biden, he took out the top leader of al-Qaida, and everyone’s like, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Nancy just landed in Taiwan?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Biden is like, "It’s a bold move that definitely could have waited until I was out of office!”

— Jimmy Fallon

Pelosi has clearly stolen the headlines from Biden. Now, to get back on top, Biden is thinking about getting COVID a third time.

— Jimmy Fallon

The threats from the Chinese government have not been subtle. Last week, the Chinese warned that, "Those who play with fire will perish by it." Have you seen California? That’s not the threat it once was, China.

— Stephen Colbert

Congratulations, Kansas. It’s moments like these I wish I knew which one of these states you were.

— Trevor Noah

And may I remind you, Kansas is a state so bright red, it looks like me after 30 seconds on the beach.

— Stephen Colbert

They also changed their state bird from the western meadowlark to flipping off Sam Alito.

— Stephen Colbert

Most alarming about the elections is that many of the big winners include several election deniers backed by the former president. Apparently, the majority of Republican voters don’t trust voting, so after they cast their ballots, they got multiple stickers: "I voted." "Or did I?" "Stop the sticker!”

— Stephen Colbert