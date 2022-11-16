Nightlines

For both parties it wasn’t great, but also not terrible. It was the political version of eating at TGI Fridays.
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, former President Trump referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which is a risky move for Trump, because that’s six syllables. — Seth Meyers Has anyone ever been worse at coming up with nicknames? Imagine Trump in “Top Gun”: (imitating Trump) “People! People! I know we all love Maverick, but I think I got one that beats it. Are you ready? Everybody ready? Airplane Guy.” — Seth Meyers You saw that, breaking out a classic Trump nickname. I mean, at least we think it was a nickname. It could’ve just been Trump trying to say “DeSantis.” — Trevor Noah Yeah, he’s lost some speed on his nickname fastball, you know? In the old days, it would have been something like “Smelly Ron,” and we would’ve all went with it. — Jimmy Kimmel In the Florida governor’s race, Democrat Charlie Crist has been defeated by MAGA wannabe and 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis. And now, in accordance with Florida law, Charlie Crist will be forced on a plane and flown to Martha’s Vineyard. — Stephen Colbert You know, Matt Gaetz easily won his seat in Florida. He was reelected. Florida’s a state in which being an alleged sex offender makes you an experienced public servant. It’s not necessarily frowned on. Matt is going to wait to celebrate until prom night, which is sweet. — Jimmy Kimmel New York, we’re just getting word that Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul has defeated MAGA candidate Lee Zeldin to remain governor of New York. This marks the historic first time New York has ever had a female governor on purpose. — Stephen Colbert In North Carolina — this was expected — in the North Carolina Senate race, we got word Republican Ted Budd has beaten Cheri Beasley, which is too bad for a couple of reasons. One was I was really looking forward to the headline, “Cheri Beasley Smokes Budd.” — Stephen Colbert It’s being reported that (Trump) is blaming Melania for pushing him to endorse Dr. Oz in the first place, saying it was “not her best decision.” Yeah, and I’m sure in response, Melania was, like, “Yes, it’s true, I am very bad at picking men.” — Trevor Noah It might even be her second-worst decision. — Jimmy Kimmel Oz says he’s just happy he doesn’t have to pretend to root for the Philadelphia Steelers anymore. — Seth Meyers