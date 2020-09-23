Nightlines

I can’t believe this is real life. Federal police wanted to use a heat ray against peaceful protesters outside the White House? At this point, guys, can we admit Trump is essentially a real-life Bond villain?

— Trevor Noah

By the way, what a crazy way to learn that America’s military has a heat ray. This is the same country that can’t find money for veterans or health care or teachers, but somehow has a giant microwave gun just lying around. You know, just in case we want to Hot Pocket the Middle East.

— Trevor Noah

A heat ray. Apparently Trump ripped out a page of The X-Men comic and was like, "This!”

— Jimmy Fallon

Also, and I know this is going to shock you, Trump’s wrong. Because the states with the most deaths are New York, New Jersey, Texas, California and Florida, which are, of course, the states with the largest populations in the country. So he’s just saying if you don’t count states with people, he’s done a great job.

— Stephen Colbert

Did this dude just try to pull the "if you eat around the mold, everything’s fine" move, but with corona deaths?

— Trevor Noah