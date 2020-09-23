Nightlines

I can’t believe this is real life. Federal police wanted to use a heat ray against peaceful protesters outside the White House? At this point, guys, can we admit Trump is essentially a real-life Bond villain?
— Trevor Noah
By the way, what a crazy way to learn that America’s military has a heat ray. This is the same country that can’t find money for veterans or health care or teachers, but somehow has a giant microwave gun just lying around. You know, just in case we want to Hot Pocket the Middle East.
— Trevor Noah
A heat ray. Apparently Trump ripped out a page of The X-Men comic and was like, "This!”
— Jimmy Fallon
Also, and I know this is going to shock you, Trump’s wrong. Because the states with the most deaths are New York, New Jersey, Texas, California and Florida, which are, of course, the states with the largest populations in the country. So he’s just saying if you don’t count states with people, he’s done a great job.
— Stephen Colbert
Did this dude just try to pull the "if you eat around the mold, everything’s fine" move, but with corona deaths?
— Trevor Noah
Trump really wants this Supreme Court fight, but there's a danger in Trump basing his reelection on this, because 62% of Americans want the seat to remain vacant compared to only 23% who want him to fill it. (imitating Trump) People love the way I shanked COVID. Quick, find something to take their mind off it. I've narrowed it down to hastily replacing the most beloved Supreme Court justice or drop-kicking Baby Yoda.
— Stephen Colbert
He's promised a female nominee. This means Trump is going to be spending a lot of time this weekend enjoying his favorite hobby: rating women on a scale of one to 10.
— James Corden
Now we're doing Supreme Court justice gender reveals.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Sure, the Olympics were canceled, but at least we have the Republicans to show off some truly spectacular back flips.
— Jimmy Fallon
The Trump campaign is now selling "Fill that seat" T-shirts. Seriously, someone just passed away and he's selling T-shirts like they just clinched the American League East.
— Jimmy Fallon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!