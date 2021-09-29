Nightlines

— Seth Meyers

All the big names have shown up. President Biden gave a speech, Brazil’s Bolsonaro gave a speech and BTS gave a speech and filmed a music video from inside U.N. headquarters. ... Old people were probably watching this, like, "What the hell is a BTS?" And young people were watching it, like, "What the hell is the U.N.?”

— Trevor Noah

But it makes sense for BTS to show up at the U.N. I mean, out of all the countries there, they probably have the most powerful army.

— Trevor Noah

This was Biden’s first speech to the General Assembly since taking office. He told the assembly that U.S. military power should not be the answer to every problem. For that, we have alcohol and weed.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I feel sorry for the U.N. translators who are working during Biden’s speech. Imagine having to think of the Portuguese word for "buckaroo," right there on the fly.

— James Corden

Of course, the main focus of this year’s General Assembly is fighting COVID. Yep, nothing like holding a superspreader event to tackle a pandemic.

— Jimmy Fallon