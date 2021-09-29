Nightlines

Big news today, as Pfizer announced that a low dose of its vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11. It’s great news until you hear a 6-year-old say, "I want to do my own research first.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Meanwhile, 4-year-olds are like, "Yeah, don’t mind us; we’ll just keep Clorox-wiping our Legos, OK?”
— Jimmy Fallon
According to a Pfizer board member, a vaccine for children could be available by the end of October. Well, I know what I’ll be handing out for Halloween — a fun-sized Pfizer.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Yeah, it’s a version of the Pfizer vaccine that’s much, much weaker, so they’re calling it Johnson & Johnson.
— Jimmy Fallon
Of course, a lot of kids will get the vaccine while a small minority will insist on taking pony de-wormer, because they’re children.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s so hard to keep up with the right-wing rumor mill that sometimes I’ll only find out about one after it’s been debunked. Yesterday I was scrolling through Twitter and saw a Snopes headline that said, "No, Joe Biden is not a Westworld Robot Created by George Soros to Steal Your Hamburgers," and I thought, "Oh, right, I forgot to tape 'Judge Jeanine' last night.”
— Seth Meyers
All the big names have shown up. President Biden gave a speech, Brazil’s Bolsonaro gave a speech and BTS gave a speech and filmed a music video from inside U.N. headquarters. ... Old people were probably watching this, like, "What the hell is a BTS?" And young people were watching it, like, "What the hell is the U.N.?”
— Trevor Noah
But it makes sense for BTS to show up at the U.N. I mean, out of all the countries there, they probably have the most powerful army.
— Trevor Noah
This was Biden’s first speech to the General Assembly since taking office. He told the assembly that U.S. military power should not be the answer to every problem. For that, we have alcohol and weed.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I feel sorry for the U.N. translators who are working during Biden’s speech. Imagine having to think of the Portuguese word for "buckaroo," right there on the fly.
— James Corden
Of course, the main focus of this year’s General Assembly is fighting COVID. Yep, nothing like holding a superspreader event to tackle a pandemic.
— Jimmy Fallon
In order to be allowed on the General Assembly floor, all leaders had to either be vaccinated or test negative for COVID, but they didn’t have to show proof. They did it on the honor system. And if you can’t trust China and Russia, really, who can you trust?