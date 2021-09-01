Nightlines

And finally, as part of their new fall menu, Starbucks has added a new drink, the apple crisp macchiato. In response, the pumpkin spice latte was like, “Oh, it’s on.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Normally, when you hear the phrase “horse pills,” you think it’s a euphemism, but in this case, it’s literal horse pills. — Seth Meyers You know someone at the company that made Ivermectin once said, “Hey, should we put “not for people” on the horse pill labels?’ and someone else said, “There’s a picture of a horse on the bottle; it’s fine!” — Seth Meyers You know who the real victims are here? The horses who can’t get their worm pills. — Seth Meyers In the trailer, Spider-Man visits Dr. Strange and asks him to turn back time. Then President Biden shows up and asks for the same thing. — Jimmy Fallon Today the report on the origins of COVID was completed, and an unclassified version will soon be released to the public. And like everything with this pandemic, I’m sure Americans will fully accept the truth and they’ll put all conspiracy theories to rest. — Jimmy Fallon President Biden yesterday encouraged Americans who have been waiting for the FDA to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to go out and get the shot. But I don’t know, something tells me they’re going to find a way to move the goal posts again: “Sure, it’s FDA-approved, but is it farm to table, something that’s suddenly very important to me?” — Seth Meyers Following the announcement that the FDA has officially approved the Pfizer vaccine, President Biden is now calling on companies in the private sector to adopt a shot mandate. If you ask me, this is just further proof of a giant conspiracy between the government and the corporate elite to infringe on Americans’ God-given right to get infected by a deadly virus. — James Corden Following the full approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, the company revealed it would start marketing the drug under the name Comirnaty, so now people will start referring to the Pfizer vaccine as “the Pfizer vaccine.” — Seth Meyers It’s too late for a rebrand. This is like when your friend comes back from vacation and is like, “Actually, everyone calls me Turbo now.” — Seth Meyers Listen, if they really want people to take it, they should have just called it White Claw. — Jimmy Fallon