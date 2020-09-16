Nightlines

This was Trump’s first entirely indoor event in almost three months. Yep, the event was attended by 5,000 people who watched Trump’s Tulsa rally and thought, "That, but less safe."
— Jimmy Fallon
The rally actually defied Nevada’s 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. In response, the Trump campaign was like, "Honestly, after Tulsa, we didn’t think 50 people would show up."
— Jimmy Fallon
And now you can tell Nevada is on edge, because after the rally, the Bellagio fountain started spraying bleach.
— Jimmy Fallon
You know how bad you have to mess up to be known as the guy who made a bad decision in Vegas? Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, "I wouldn’t set foot in there."
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump wasn’t too concerned about hosting a super-spreader event because he kept saying, "Hey, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."
— James Corden
Seriously, you know you’re doing something crazy when the state that allows gambling and prostitution’s like, "You can’t do that, bro."
— Jimmy Fallon
Several major television networks, including CNN, reportedly decided not to send crews to cover President Trump’s indoor rally in Nevada yesterday due to safety concerns, and not, as I had assumed, because it wasn’t news.
— Seth Meyers
America’s as cool as a cucumber right now. Sure, we’re stealing toilet paper every time we go into a Starbucks, and Trader Joe’s looks like the last scene of "Apocalypse Now," but other than that, it’s all good, baby.
— Seth Meyers
Trump is a cheerleader for our country. Then he proved it by leading a fun call-and-response with the press. He was like, "What do we need?" The press was like, "A plan!" He was like, "When do we need it?" "Six months ago!"
— Jimmy Fallon
Cheerleaders are everything the president is not. They work as a team, they’re disciplined and, most importantly, know how to spell words.
— Trevor Noah
President Trump called in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show last night and said he won’t read Woodward’s new book because he doesn’t have time to read it. Said the man on the phone talking to the TV show he was watching.
— Seth Meyers
Imagine if Bob Woodward’s job was always this easy. It’s as if Nixon walked up to him in 1973 and said, "Hello, Bob, did you know I did Watergate? This is a pretty cool parking garage, huh? Well, bye."
— Seth Meyers