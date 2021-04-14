Nightlines

Despite warnings from health experts, the Texas Rangers had a full crowd of more than 38,000 people for their home opener. Yeah, when they walked in all of the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head "no.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Many of the fans were defiantly maskless. I like that adult men will go to a baseball stadium and wear a glove the whole game, for the one in 98,000 chance they might catch a foul ball. But a mask? No way, out of the question!
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know how they kept the virus away? They did the wave and they just fanned it all the way to Arkansas.
— Jimmy Kimmel
It was a strange game. It was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out.
— Jimmy Fallon
The reason the White House denied the pre-emptive pardon for Matt Gaetz is because they thought it would set a bad precedent. At the time, they were only interested in setting terrible precedents.
— Jimmy Kimmel
So good luck, Matt Gaetz. Maybe he just loves Trump so much he wants to go to jail with him. Is that possible?
— Jimmy Kimmel
How does Mike Pence have enough material to write two books? I feel like I can summarize his entire life in two sentences. One, he was vice president. Two, a fly landed on his head.
— James Corden
The first book is a pretty straightforward memoir, but I was surprised by the second one. It’s actually a steamy romance novel, called "Presidential Vices.”
— James Corden
The book will cover not just Pence’s time in the White House but his whole life, including traumatic family events like the time he saw Mother without her bonnet. He even opens up about the time in college he experimented with almond milk.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I’m sure there will be a lot of talk about religion, his hopes and dreams, and then maybe a chapter about how his boss tried to murder him.
— Jimmy Fallon