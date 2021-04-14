Nightlines

Despite warnings from health experts, the Texas Rangers had a full crowd of more than 38,000 people for their home opener. Yeah, when they walked in all of the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head "no.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Many of the fans were defiantly maskless. I like that adult men will go to a baseball stadium and wear a glove the whole game, for the one in 98,000 chance they might catch a foul ball. But a mask? No way, out of the question!

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know how they kept the virus away? They did the wave and they just fanned it all the way to Arkansas.

— Jimmy Kimmel

It was a strange game. It was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out.

— Jimmy Fallon

The reason the White House denied the pre-emptive pardon for Matt Gaetz is because they thought it would set a bad precedent. At the time, they were only interested in setting terrible precedents.

— Jimmy Kimmel

So good luck, Matt Gaetz. Maybe he just loves Trump so much he wants to go to jail with him. Is that possible?