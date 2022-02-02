Nightlines

I mean if you get to ask the president a question, you should ask him real questions, like "Why can’t the CDC get its messaging straight on COVID?" or "Can you ask your dog to stop chewing my arm?”

— Trevor Noah

This is what happens when you have been on Zoom calls for two years — you forget that real life doesn’t have a mute button.

— Trevor Noah

When your age is almost 80 and your approval rating’s almost 30, you can pretty much say whatever you want, I think.

— Jimmy Fallon

You can tell that felt good for Biden, because today he was fielding questions like, "Yeah, the moron in the back. How about Dopey in the corner, you got something to say?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Hey, listen, if Biden’s next three years are going to be grandpa at Thanksgiving, sign me up.

— Jimmy Fallon

Later that night, Biden did something I forgot presidents could do — he apologized.

— Stephen Colbert