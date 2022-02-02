Nightlines

(Last) weekend was the divisional round of the N.F.L. playoffs, and after all four games were decided on the final play, people are calling it the greatest playoff weekend of all time. Well, everyone from Buffalo, Green Bay, Tennessee and Tampa are like not, "Eh, not so much.”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs. Brady is really not used to losing — he normally commutes home via parade.
— Jimmy Fallon
It was a weekend of upsets ... Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers and lost in Green Bay. In other words, Aaron Rodgers failed his at-home test.
— Jimmy Fallon
Aaron Rogers, you may recall, was caught in a series of lies about his vaccination status earlier in the season. Before the game, he lashed out at President Biden, said we have a fake White House, a bunch of other stuff befitting a man who has been hit in the head a lot of times.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Also great to hear someone say "He caught it," and it’s not about omicron.
— Trevor Noah
I mean if you get to ask the president a question, you should ask him real questions, like "Why can’t the CDC get its messaging straight on COVID?" or "Can you ask your dog to stop chewing my arm?”
— Trevor Noah
This is what happens when you have been on Zoom calls for two years — you forget that real life doesn’t have a mute button.
— Trevor Noah
When your age is almost 80 and your approval rating’s almost 30, you can pretty much say whatever you want, I think.
— Jimmy Fallon
You can tell that felt good for Biden, because today he was fielding questions like, "Yeah, the moron in the back. How about Dopey in the corner, you got something to say?”
— Jimmy Fallon
Hey, listen, if Biden’s next three years are going to be grandpa at Thanksgiving, sign me up.
— Jimmy Fallon
Later that night, Biden did something I forgot presidents could do — he apologized.
— Stephen Colbert