Nightlines

That’s the power of the courts right there, because Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on. But the second he started saying (expletive) that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, "No, no, no, no, my man. Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit? That's serious.”

— Trevor Noah

What did they expect? They invited a pillow magnate to talk about how Twitter banned him for spouting insane conspiracy theories and then they were all shocked when he started spouting insane conspiracy theories.

— Stephen Colbert

Usually you see the guests storm off, but never the anchor. Where do you even go after that? That’s like trying to storm out of a meeting in your own office.

— Seth Meyers

This morning, the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced. This year’s Golden Globes should be exciting because thanks to the pandemic, people actually saw all the nominees.

— Jimmy Fallon

Seriously, who is having a better year than Netflix? I mean, even Purell is jealous.

— Jimmy Fallon