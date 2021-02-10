 Skip to main content
Nightlines
Nightlines

Yes, people: Marjorie Taylor Greene has been kicked off her committees. But if you think about it, this is a pretty sweet deal for Greene. Basically, her punishment for acting insane was to do less work for the same amount of money.

— Trevor Noah

She has still not been reprimanded in any official way by fellow Republicans in the House. In fact, they gave her a standing ovation yesterday. Some of them, not all of them. Some of them didn’t want to stand up for fear they could be targeted by Jewish space lasers.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Wow, I’ve never seen someone try to delete their browser history in real life.

— Trevor Noah

But, hey, I’m glad that she’s come around to the standard Republican belief that school shootings are real and that nothing should be done to stop them.

— Trevor Noah

After the Screen Actors Guild criticized Trump last month, today he sent a letter saying that he’s quitting the union. Trump’s out of work and just quit his union — even worse, now if he wants medical coverage, he’s got to sign up for Obamacare.

— Jimmy Fallon

So he’s now out of the actors’ union. That’s too bad — I was positive he was going to be the next James Bond.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s the power of the courts right there, because Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on. But the second he started saying (expletive) that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, "No, no, no, no, my man. Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit? That's serious.”

— Trevor Noah

What did they expect? They invited a pillow magnate to talk about how Twitter banned him for spouting insane conspiracy theories and then they were all shocked when he started spouting insane conspiracy theories.

— Stephen Colbert

Usually you see the guests storm off, but never the anchor. Where do you even go after that? That’s like trying to storm out of a meeting in your own office.

— Seth Meyers

This morning, the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced. This year’s Golden Globes should be exciting because thanks to the pandemic, people actually saw all the nominees.

— Jimmy Fallon

Seriously, who is having a better year than Netflix? I mean, even Purell is jealous.

— Jimmy Fallon

It was a big day for all of the streaming networks like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Meanwhile, NBC is like, "Why are we hosting this again?”

— Jimmy Fallon

And for the first time ever, there are more female directors nominated than male directors, which will make it especially painful when the Globe is given to a male director.

— Jimmy Kimmel

