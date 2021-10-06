Nightlines

— Jimmy Fallon

President Biden stopped by for the game, although it was a little creepy when he left by disappearing into a cornfield.

— Jimmy Fallon

And while he was there, he handed out ice cream bars with the presidential seal on the package. I scream, you scream, we all scream, "Can you get back to work, Joe?”

— James Corden

It was a real nail-biter. In the eighth inning, I got a text from Pelosi saying, "We’re down by one run and only your donation of $26 can turn this around.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

The Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, but only because Kyrsten Sinema refused to tag anyone out.

— Seth Meyers

The Dems had a chance for a big win, but in the bottom of the ninth, Joe Manchin wrote a letter cautioning that it would be irresponsible to score.

— Stephen Colbert