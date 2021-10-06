Nightlines

 Skip to main content
It would be what one economist called "financial Armageddon." That’s bad news and even worse timing, because America’s already scheduled a plague Armageddon, a climate Armageddon and a democracy Armageddon.

— Stephen Colbert

It’s almost like shoving everything you want into one gigantic $4 trillion package doesn’t work.

— James Corden

Republicans aren’t making it any easier, of course. They’ve already deployed their go-to weapon that always stops the Democrats from getting things done: other Democrats.

— James Corden

Wait, wait — maybe we should inject the budget with horse paste.

— Stephen Colbert

YouTube just announced that it is blocking all anti-vaccine content. Blocked it. But don’t worry, if you want anti-vaccine content, just check out the comment section of literally any video.

— Jimmy Fallon

Better 18 months late than never, I guess.

— Jimmy Kimmel

It was just baseball, no politics, until the Republican catcher went nuts about having to wear a mask.

— Jimmy Fallon

President Biden stopped by for the game, although it was a little creepy when he left by disappearing into a cornfield.

— Jimmy Fallon

And while he was there, he handed out ice cream bars with the presidential seal on the package. I scream, you scream, we all scream, "Can you get back to work, Joe?”

— James Corden

It was a real nail-biter. In the eighth inning, I got a text from Pelosi saying, "We’re down by one run and only your donation of $26 can turn this around.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

The Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, but only because Kyrsten Sinema refused to tag anyone out.

— Seth Meyers

The Dems had a chance for a big win, but in the bottom of the ninth, Joe Manchin wrote a letter cautioning that it would be irresponsible to score.

— Stephen Colbert

The book also says a White House official known as the "Music Man" would play Trump his favorite show tunes like "Memory" from "Cats" to pull him from the brink of rage. It makes sense because Trump’s presidency is exactly like "Cats" — awkward, bizarre and no one had any idea what the hell was going on.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, Trump listened to "Cats" to cheer himself up while the rest of his staff remained "Les Misérables.”

— Jimmy Fallon

