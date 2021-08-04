Nightlines

Oh yeah, if there’s anything Olympic athletes hate it’s a challenge. Some of those people can do back flips on a three-inch beam. If you really want to stop them from having sex, do what I did in college and put “Star Wars” sheets on them.
— Seth Meyers
You hear that, pandemic? We can take whatever new stuff you throw at us! Do you have any idea how many new flavors of Oreos we’ve endured? — Stephen Colbert Think of it like a pie (about current U.S. vaccination rates). About half of the pie would be vaccinated, while the other half wouldn’t be able to taste the pie because they have COVID. — Stephen Colbert President Biden went after big social media platforms like Facebook for not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID misinformation. Yeah, our country has gone from “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” to “Please don’t take medical advice from a meme.” — Jimmy Fallon Yeah, Biden doesn’t want Facebook to prevent young people from getting vaccinated. Everyone under 30 heard and was like, “That is so cute, but literally none of us use Facebook.” — Jimmy Fallon Seriously, you know there’s a problem with Facebook when you can find more honest information on Tinder. — Jimmy Fallon Makes you miss the good old days when Facebook’s primary function was helping you find unflattering pictures of your ex’s new boyfriend: “Cargo shorts? There’s no way Diane’s happy with him — then why is she smiling?” — Stephen Colbert On a good day, breathing the air in New York City is like smoking Marlboro Reds in a railroad cattle car. You know how bad it has to be to notice the air quality in New York? That’s like noticing a ketchup stain on a red couch. — Seth Meyers Various Trump associates were either lobbying for or connected to Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE, among others. That place was like the Epcot world showcase of corruption. — Seth Meyers This was supposed to be the America First campaign, the new working-class GOP. Instead it was all a bunch of millionaire lobbyists, bankers, consultants and private equity titans working for foreign countries. His so-called America First campaign was a bigger scam than Subway tuna. — Seth Meyers That’s nice, you finally reach your Olympic dreams and have to sleep on an Amazon box. — Jimmy Fallon