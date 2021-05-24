Nightlines

Joe Biden has a Venmo account? How? The dude is, like, 150 years old. (I assumed Biden) paid for everything with silver dollars.
— Trevor Noah
And there are some interesting transactions they found. Joseph Biden paid Shoeless Gus for malarkey; paid Huck for fixin’ the doohickey; Lil’ Bee Bop, licorice whips; Sal’s Electronics, Victrola repair; Higginbotham’s Apothecary, one jar of tooth powder. And one more, I think — paid Angela Merkel: "Sorry for the weird hug.”
— Jimmy Kimmel
This is like finding out the pope wears V.R. goggles.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Rudy Giuliani’s son is running for governor off of his dad’s name. And it’s not a bad move, I mean, considering how much Americans love political dynasties. Bush, Clinton, Cheney, Kennedy, Cuomo — it’s almost like America fought the Revolution to say, "We don’t want a king, we want, like, six to eight kings, and they can rotate!”
— Trevor Noah
What surprises me is that any politician’s kid would want to go into politics. Yo, man, personally, I would steer clear of any job that turned my dad into a melting piece of licorice. I don’t want none of that action.
— Trevor Noah
Last night, the New York state attorney general’s office announced that it is now pursuing a criminal investigation of the Trump organization. This is a huge deal. I mean, I think it is. I have no idea. I also thought the multiple impeachments were a huge deal at the time.
— James Corden
It’s just like that old saying: Crime doesn’t pay, except for the first 74 years of your life, and then probably longer depending on appeals.
— James Corden
And they’re looking now at bank fraud, tax fraud, insurance fraud. It’s starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and a fraudulent university might be a fraud.
— Jimmy Kimmel
(Some Republicans are) saying they want to "move on" and not rehash the past. Right. You know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they’re like: "Tourists! What are you gonna do?”
— Jimmy Kimmel
OK, first of all, describing it as people without firearms coming into a building leaves out a lot of crucial context. It’s like writing a book report about "The Great Gatsby" that says, "Man Enjoys Summer in the Hamptons.”