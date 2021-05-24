Nightlines

Last night, the New York state attorney general’s office announced that it is now pursuing a criminal investigation of the Trump organization. This is a huge deal. I mean, I think it is. I have no idea. I also thought the multiple impeachments were a huge deal at the time.

— James Corden

It’s just like that old saying: Crime doesn’t pay, except for the first 74 years of your life, and then probably longer depending on appeals.

— James Corden

And they’re looking now at bank fraud, tax fraud, insurance fraud. It’s starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and a fraudulent university might be a fraud.

— Jimmy Kimmel

(Some Republicans are) saying they want to "move on" and not rehash the past. Right. You know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they’re like: "Tourists! What are you gonna do?”

— Jimmy Kimmel