Nightlines

You know, sometimes I don’t understand nature. Why did it feel the need to create something like this, huh? Spiders that have parachutes and fly around? You know, with some things, you get why they exist, like ... how birds evolve into chickens so we could make delicious sandwiches. But giant spiders? Was Mother Nature like, "People’s nightmares have become too boring; let’s spice things up?”

— Trevor Noah

And, by the way, if you think a giant spider is bad, wait until we see the giant pig the giant spider is gonna become best friends with.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, Tom Brady is back, and once again he made history as the first person to ever move to Florida and un-retire.

— Jimmy Fallon

Tom Brady has officially, officially, officially confirmed himself as the greatest of all time, because you see, this move right here is what all the greatest do — they retire, and they come right back. Yeah, Michael Jordan did it. Jay-Z did it. And the greatest of all time, Jesus. Yeah, that guy retired from life for three days before he was like, "Nah, the game needs me.”

— Trevor Noah

I guess he realized that if he retired, there wouldn’t be anybody around to make sure Gronk doesn’t eat a gallon of Tide pods.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. In other words, he pretty much gave up football for Lent.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, he was only retired for six weeks. His kids were like, "Is it something we said?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Today the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. Oh yes! I don’t think people were this happy when Pfizer announced they had a vaccine.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today everyone in the Senate was like, "What happens now? We’ve never passed a bill before — this is weird.”

— Jimmy Fallon

The United States Senate today voted across party lines to make daylight saving time permanent, meaning we may never have to change the clock on the microwave again!

— Jimmy Kimmel

When was the last time anything got a unanimous vote in the Senate? They couldn’t even agree unanimously to condemn Asian American hate crimes. Josh Hawley was like, "Let’s not rush into anything.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, was the lead sponsor of the bill. He said there’s "strong science" behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock-switching has. Well, good for you, Marco. Wait until you find out about all the other things that have strong science behind them. You’re going to be amazed. It’s going to be big for you.

— Jimmy Kimmel