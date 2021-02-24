Nightlines

Trucks spinning around? Cars flying off the road? This storm has turned Texas into that ice level from Mario Kart. If I was in Texas right now, I’m carrying around a green shell with me, just to be safe.

— Trevor Noah

They don’t have snow shovels out there. Their best bet is to grab their AR-15s and shoot each snowflake before it lands: "Go back to Canada where you belong!”

— Trevor Noah

You know the phrase "When hell freezes over?" We’re getting close. We’re getting real close.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I know people were praying for Texas to go blue, but not like this. I mean, is it too much to ask for just one apocalypse at a time?

— Trevor Noah

Some people are putting up Scotch tape and blankets. That’s not how people should keep heat in their house; that’s how you hide the weed smell from your R.A.

— Trevor Noah

This morning was the coldest in decades in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Little Rock. In New Orleans, they had the coldest Fat Tuesday in more than a hundred years. People on the streets were putting their tops on.