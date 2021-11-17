Nightlines

That’s not the only confusing statement that (Aaron Rodgers has) made about his vaccine status. For example, in one press conference he said, "I’d like to think of myself as vaccine-adjacent." In another press conference he said, “In a spiritual sense, are any of us truly vaccinated?" And finally, he cleared things up by saying, "I didn’t not, not, not not, not get the shot. Not.”

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s really vague. He better not talk that way in the huddle.

— Stephen Colbert

He said he tested negative over 300 times before testing positive, which is the same kind of logic your 95-year-old grandmother uses to justify keeping her driver’s license.

— Jimmy Kimmel

But you can tell how politics has just infected the entire vaccine debate, right, because you’ll never see Aaron Rodgers doing this to anything else. He’s never applying independent thinking to the rest of his body. Like just once I’d love to see him out there on the field, like, "Forget pads and helmets, I’ve decided to cover myself in manuka honey.”

— Trevor Noah

How does someone who almost hosted "Jeopardy" come up with 40 incorrect responses in a row?