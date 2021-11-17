Nightlines

That’s not the only confusing statement that (Aaron Rodgers has) made about his vaccine status. For example, in one press conference he said, "I’d like to think of myself as vaccine-adjacent." In another press conference he said, “In a spiritual sense, are any of us truly vaccinated?" And finally, he cleared things up by saying, "I didn’t not, not, not not, not get the shot. Not.”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s really vague. He better not talk that way in the huddle.
— Stephen Colbert
He said he tested negative over 300 times before testing positive, which is the same kind of logic your 95-year-old grandmother uses to justify keeping her driver’s license.
— Jimmy Kimmel
But you can tell how politics has just infected the entire vaccine debate, right, because you’ll never see Aaron Rodgers doing this to anything else. He’s never applying independent thinking to the rest of his body. Like just once I’d love to see him out there on the field, like, "Forget pads and helmets, I’ve decided to cover myself in manuka honey.”
— Trevor Noah
How does someone who almost hosted "Jeopardy" come up with 40 incorrect responses in a row?
— Jimmy Kimmel
But there are real victims here. And yes, I’m talking about those of us who play fantasy sports. Because it used to be when you drafted players you only had to take into account their injury history or their team’s off-season moves. Now — now you’ve got to be like, "OK, what are the chances that this player gets his news from Facebook?”
— Trevor Noah
I’m surprised Cruz is at odds with Big Bird here. They have so much in common: When it gets cold, they both fly south.
— Stephen Colbert
Ted Cruz, you need to calm down. Five-year-olds aren’t even seeing Big Bird’s tweet. Five-year-olds aren’t even on Twitter — they’re on TikTok.
— Trevor Noah
It’s a big day, actually, for Big Bird because immediately after getting vaccinated, he was signed by the Green Bay Packers.
— Jimmy Fallon
Team Biden today announced that more than 100 million American workers are required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. And if I know my fellow American workers, everyone’s going to be super chill about that.
— Jimmy Kimmel
It’s great timing — make sure everyone is vaccinated right after the holidays.