Nightlines

House Democrats today concluded their impeachment case against former President Trump. "Well, you’ve given me plenty to not think about," said Rand Paul.

— Seth Meyers

Yep, their presentation was so emotional and compelling that Republicans almost looked up from their phones.

— Jimmy Fallon

Here’s the thing: if Americans cared as much about America as we do about Britney Spears, this would be a really great place to live.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Essentially they were using Trump’s own words against him. What they are arguing is that Trump — and I promise this is the only time you will hear me say this — knew what he was doing.

— James Corden

A lot of Republicans saw the new footage and were like: "Wow, this is really horrifying. I’m not going to change my vote, but yikes.”

— James Corden

Guys, come on, don’t call Trump in the middle of the riot. You just saw him at the rally a couple hours ago — you gotta be chill. You call the morning after the insurrection, you know? You gotta play the game!