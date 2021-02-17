Nightlines

House Democrats today concluded their impeachment case against former President Trump. "Well, you’ve given me plenty to not think about," said Rand Paul.
— Seth Meyers
Yep, their presentation was so emotional and compelling that Republicans almost looked up from their phones.
— Jimmy Fallon
Here’s the thing: if Americans cared as much about America as we do about Britney Spears, this would be a really great place to live.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Essentially they were using Trump’s own words against him. What they are arguing is that Trump — and I promise this is the only time you will hear me say this — knew what he was doing.
— James Corden
A lot of Republicans saw the new footage and were like: "Wow, this is really horrifying. I’m not going to change my vote, but yikes.”
— James Corden
Guys, come on, don’t call Trump in the middle of the riot. You just saw him at the rally a couple hours ago — you gotta be chill. You call the morning after the insurrection, you know? You gotta play the game!
— Trevor Noah
Also, how embarrassing is this for Trump? Even his supporters knew they could call him any time and he won’t be busy.
— Trevor Noah
Today was a successful day for Donald Trump’s lawyers in that they did not speak.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The former president’s lawyers had the day off, and they needed it, because they’re still in reconstructive surgery from punching themselves in the face for two hours yesterday.
— Stephen Colbert
Republicans are like: "Wow, that defense was terrible. He couldn’t have made a worse case. Anyway, not guilty.”
— Jimmy Fallon
I left a voicemail on Ecstasy in 1997 that made more sense than this.
— Seth Meyers
On one hand, Trump was furious. On the other hand, screaming at the TV all day made him feel like he was president again.
— Jimmy Fallon
I mean first Giuliani, now these guys. Trump is really bad at picking an effective lawyer, which I chalk up as great news for Melania.
— James Corden