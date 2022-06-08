Nightlines

That’s right, Britain marked the queen’s 70-year reign with four days of parades, parties and celebrations. Yeah, four days. Basically, the queen is like your annoying friend who insists on celebrating their birthday month.

— Jimmy Fallon

Lilibet took the throne at age 25, on Feb. 6, 1952. So naturally, the Brits are celebrating her 70th anniversary in June. They were aiming for London’s annual day of sunshine.

— Stephen Colbert

Now, 70 years makes it the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so I believe the traditional gift to give her is Africa.

— Stephen Colbert

Yep, the queen celebrated 70 years of sitting on the throne. When he heard, your uncle who does The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle said, "Challenge accepted.”

— Jimmy Fallon

It was a star-studded event with performances from Elton John, Rod Stewart and Ed Sheeran. Yeah, when Ed first walked out, the queen was like, "Oh, Harry, you’re back.”

— Jimmy Fallon

During a parade over the weekend honoring her Platinum Jubilee, a hologram of Queen Elizabeth was shown in her Gold State Coach and whatever you think of the queen, her duet with Tupac was amazing.

— Seth Meyers

Nothing says you’re healthy and doing fine like resorting to technology from Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

— Stephen Colbert

The crowd sang "God Save the Queen" as the holo-grandma passed them by. At this point, God must be like, "Enough already with the song, I’m doing it. She’s 96 — do you not see me saving the queen?”

— Jimmy Kimmel

Of course (Prince Louis is) bored! Don’t forget he’s the prince so to him she’s not the Queen of England in her palace, she’s just granny in her house with the grandma smell.

— Trevor Noah

(Texas Rep. Louie) Gohmert is upset because some of his fellow Republicans are getting hit with contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, and what he’s upset is they’re not even allowed to lie about it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

At least he’s not lying about how upset he is about not being allowed to lie, I guess. Small victory.

— Jimmy Kimmel

(K-pop band BTS visit the White House,) undoubtedly a very confusing afternoon for Joe. I would watch a nine-part documentary about the staffers who had to explain what BTS is to Joe Biden.

— Jimmy Kimmel