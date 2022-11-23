Nightlines

Former President Trump has announced that he plans tomorrow to make a "very big announcement." That’s right, he’s very excited to announce that the 2024 election has already been stolen from him.

— Seth Meyers

And no one knows what the big announcement could be. It could — could just be that he successfully walked down a ramp, or — or that he finally memorized all the words to the McDonald’s Big Mac song.

— Trevor Noah

Right, it was supposed to be tomorrow. But now that so many of his candidates got creamed, Republicans are advising him to delay his announcement until after the Senate runoff in Georgia. And so … he’s going to announce tomorrow.

— Stephen Colbert

And there are a lot of reasons people think that Trump is going to run again, all right? They think he wants to avoid an indictment, they think he thinks he already won last time — it could be the fact that he has a Cinemax movie in the White House DVR that he wants to finish watching.

— Trevor Noah

Donald Trump made a big announcement tonight at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by dozens of his closest friends and thousands of classified documents.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yep, Trump made the big announcement from Mar-a-Lago, or, as it’s also known, the summer home of the National Archives.

— Jimmy Fallon

I’m pretty sure this is the first presidential campaign to be kicked off from an active crime scene.

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump made the announcement at 9 p.m., so if you heard a weird sound shortly after that time, don’t worry, that was just the sound of millions of people just breathing in and out into paper bags.

— James Corden

He’s running for the same reason every shirtless guy on "Cops" runs — the po-po is chasing him.

— Trevor Noah

What a moment. You can really feel the indictment — I mean, excitement.

— Jimmy Fallon

One of the reasons he’s running again is to try to slow down the many, many criminal investigations he’s at the center of right now. He’s basically a bank robber on the run from the cops and the White House is a dumpster behind an Arby’s he’s trying to hide in.

— Jimmy Kimmel