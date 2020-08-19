Trump sounds like he’s sniffling to his mom after getting home from the playground. (As Trump) "She was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful bully. She gave me a wedgie."

— Seth Meyers

At this point, our best shot at Trump attacking COVID is someone telling him the virus ovulates.

— Jimmy Fallon

Good to see Fox Business really staying laser-focused on all the business.

— James Corden

And the truth is, this effort to sabotage mail-in voting is a real threat to America’s election. If Trump gets his way, they’re going to have to change all the "I voted" stickers to end in a question mark — "I voted?"

— Trevor Noah

I’ve never seen a villain give away a plan like that without seeing James Bond tied to a chair in front of him.

— Trevor Noah

Trump got impeached for trying to secretly rig the election and his response is to go, (as Trump) "I learned my lesson. I won’t rig an election in secret ever again."

— Trevor Noah

Postal workers were like, "How much less funding can you give us? We don’t even have pants!"

— Jimmy Fallon

Millions of Americans wrote Trump angry letters about it, but he was like, "Weird, I didn’t get anything."

— Jimmy Fallon

Oh, my god! How lazy are you? You’re just repeating what you said about Hillary. You’re stuck in 2016, and that is not fair. Why are you the only one who gets to live in a time when you weren’t president?

— Stephen Colbert

President Trump said in an interview yesterday that some men may feel insulted by Joe Biden’s decision to choose a woman as his running mate and added that Biden had, "roped himself into a certain group of people." Lucky for Biden, that group of people is 51% of the population.

— Seth Meyers

Maybe one reason why Trump is struggling to go after Kamala Harris is that his heart’s not in it because — and this is true — when she was running for attorney general in California, Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ campaigns twice. Wow, that is embarrassing — for Kamala Harris.

— Stephen Colbert

It is so clear that Trump had a different set of opponents in mind, and now he’s having trouble changing strategies. (As Trump) "Kamala Harris is a socialist. She’s Pocahontas. She’s Poca-Harris! Also, the internet is full of toxic Biden bros. Quick! Please someone tell me she had an email server."

— Stephen Colbert

