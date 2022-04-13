Nightlines

Vladimir Putin may not be aware of how bad his invasion is going because new intelligence suggests his advisers misinformed him on Ukraine. Well, Putin’s clearly a victim of his own pro-Russia propaganda. He doesn’t even know that Russia lost "Rocky IV.”

— Stephen Colbert

Intelligence officials reportedly believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has only recently learned how poorly the invasion of Ukraine has been going and is angry with his military advisers. And you can tell he’s upset, because now the table is even longer.

— Seth Meyers

You know, for someone who could see Russia from her house, she should have known years ago what Putin was up to, don’t you think?

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump endorsing Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I guess the "Masked Singer" money dried up and Sarah is running for office.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I saw that Sarah Palin has announced that she is running for Congress in Alaska, which is good news for Republicans and great news for Democrats.

— Jimmy Fallon

Former President Barack Obama today visited the White House, and out of habit, Jeanine Pirro called for his impeachment.

— Seth Meyers

Yep, Obama said he would have visited sooner, but gas prices were too expensive.

— Jimmy Fallon

But it was fun to see the former president at the White House. Obama felt like a guy who was visiting his old high school, and Biden was like the old gym teacher who never left.

— Jimmy Fallon

Obama was there celebrating the 12-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, and also to help Joe set up his Roku.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s really got to bother Trump. All these lies and schemes and lawsuits to get back to the White House, Obama just strolls right in there.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Spirit Airlines may have a new owner soon. Back in February, Spirit announced plans to merge with Frontier Airlines, but yesterday, JetBlue swooped in with a better offer. JetBlue wants to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion, plus $55 extra for carry-on luggage.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Don’t worry, it’ll still be the same Spirit Airlines, except now every seat will have a TV that doesn’t work and a bag of blue chips.

— Jimmy Fallon