Nightlines

That’s right, the coronavirus is spreading through the Coronavirus Task Force. But don’t worry, the White House is now forming a task force to figure out what went wrong with the task force.
— Jimmy Fallon
Seriously, it doesn’t instill a lot of confidence that the head of the Coronavirus Task Force’s office got the coronavirus. It’s like if the Avengers got mugged.
— Jimmy Fallon
I know people go to Trump rallies after he got COVID, but that’s Trump — his rallies are fun. That’s worth getting corona for. No one wants to get corona from Mike Pence, especially because he already makes you feel like you have corona. Yeah, you know, after he talks, you’re exhausted, it’s hard to breathe, and you just want to lie down.
— Trevor Noah
He’s vice president. At best, he is vice essential. He’s America’s spare tire. You want him in the trunk, but you hope to never have to use him.
— Stephen Colbert
Even Joe Biden is like, "Trust me, being vice president is not essential work.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Despite all of this, Pence himself still has not tested positive because even the virus isn’t interested in Mike Pence.
— James Corden
It’s like the coronavirus won the Super Bowl, except it already made trips to Disneyland and the White House.
— Jimmy Fallon
The White House has said, "It is what it is" and "We are not going to control it." They talk about COVID like it’s a wild teen on "Dr. Phil.”
— Jimmy Fallon
OK, so after eight months of not really trying, now they’re just giving up. That’s not good. That’s like if Mothers Against Drunk Driving changed its name to Mothers Who Realize, Hey, You Gotta Get Home From the Bar Somehow.
— Stephen Colbert
I can safely say I’ve never seen a world leader get bored of a crisis.
— Trevor Noah
Interesting, so the plan is to just let coronavirus spread freely throughout America? It’s interesting how zen Trump’s people are about this, you know, because with an immigrant child who came over the border, they’re like: "Zero tolerance! One is too many! We have to deport!" But with a virus that’s killing hundreds of thousands of Americans they’re like: "Look, man, the virus is just trying to make a better life in our lungs. Who are we to stop it?”
— Trevor Noah
