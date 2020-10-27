Nightlines

— James Corden

It’s like the coronavirus won the Super Bowl, except it already made trips to Disneyland and the White House.

— Jimmy Fallon

The White House has said, "It is what it is" and "We are not going to control it." They talk about COVID like it’s a wild teen on "Dr. Phil.”

— Jimmy Fallon

OK, so after eight months of not really trying, now they’re just giving up. That’s not good. That’s like if Mothers Against Drunk Driving changed its name to Mothers Who Realize, Hey, You Gotta Get Home From the Bar Somehow.

— Stephen Colbert

I can safely say I’ve never seen a world leader get bored of a crisis.

— Trevor Noah

Interesting, so the plan is to just let coronavirus spread freely throughout America? It’s interesting how zen Trump’s people are about this, you know, because with an immigrant child who came over the border, they’re like: "Zero tolerance! One is too many! We have to deport!" But with a virus that’s killing hundreds of thousands of Americans they’re like: "Look, man, the virus is just trying to make a better life in our lungs. Who are we to stop it?”

— Trevor Noah