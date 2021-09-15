Nightlines

Poison-control centers across the country have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine, which is crazy. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, "No, I don’t want a hamburger — give me that can of Alpo instead.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust "big pharma." Which is fine, I guess, except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, "Please don’t take the drug we’re selling," you should probably listen to them. Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Biden said it’s time to stop horsing around — and then he was like, "No, seriously, stop taking horse medicine.”

— James Corden

But, still, I don’t know, like a quarter of the country thinks herd immunity means they should be taking livestock medicine instead of the vaccination.

— Jimmy Kimmel