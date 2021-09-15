Nightlines

Poison-control centers across the country have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine, which is crazy. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, "No, I don’t want a hamburger — give me that can of Alpo instead.”
— Jimmy Kimmel
One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust "big pharma." Which is fine, I guess, except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, "Please don’t take the drug we’re selling," you should probably listen to them. Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Biden said it’s time to stop horsing around — and then he was like, "No, seriously, stop taking horse medicine.”
— James Corden
But, still, I don’t know, like a quarter of the country thinks herd immunity means they should be taking livestock medicine instead of the vaccination.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Tomorrow, President Biden is giving a major speech on the next phase of his pandemic response. Americans said they can’t wait to hear the speech, and then crowded into a bar for tomorrow’s NFL kickoff.
— Jimmy Fallon
Biden will lay out a six-pronged strategy. And apparently one prong is building a border wall between the U.S. and Florida.
— Jimmy Fallon
This really does feel like when your dad stops threatening and actually does turn the car around.
— James Corden
I read that surgeons successfully removed a Nokia cellphone from a man’s body after he swallowed it whole. The kids were so embarrassed. They’re like, "Dad, please swallow an iPhone next time.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Even worse, after four days, the man still had zero notifications.
— Jimmy Fallon
When reached for a comment, the man said he didn’t swallow it — it was just the worst butt dial ever.
— Jimmy Fallon