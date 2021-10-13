Nightlines

— Stephen Colbert

Facebook was only down for a day and in that short time, everyone got the vaccine.

— Jimmy Fallon

Everyone’s parents came this close to joining TikTok.

— Jimmy Fallon

Before Facebook, I had no problems with any of my aunts or uncles. It was all — all birthday checks in the mail.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Here’s the thing. Facebook is like a pocketknife: You can use it to peel an apple or stab a janitor at school.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The blackout was followed by a devastating congressional panel investigation this morning. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate finally found something they can agree on: They both hate Facebook.

— Jimmy Kimmel

In the book, Grisham uses a lot of colorful language to describe the administration, calling it "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks." Or as Fox News would put it, "a brave band of flaming harlequins rushing patriotically into the explosive jaws of danger.”

— Stephen Colbert