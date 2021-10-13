Yes, Facebook’s entire site crashed. They were like, "Oh, my god, this is the best press we’ve had in months!”
— Jimmy Fallon
For hours, users were left in suspense about whether their second cousin thinks the vaccine gives your pancreas Wi-Fi.
— Stephen Colbert
People started noticing something was wrong this morning when they felt happy for more than 30 minutes.
— James Corden
As the panic grew, Facebook did not say what might be causing the outage. Now, I’m no computer expert, but my theory is a just god?
— Stephen Colbert
Now, clearly, this is the day the machines have risen up and are taking over, but don’t panic: They only know our thoughts, feelings, family, friends, location, facial patterns and banking data.
— Stephen Colbert
Meanwhile, people who couldn’t use Instagram spent the day posting their weekend pumpkin-patch selfies on LinkedIn.
— Jimmy Fallon
That must hurt. Facebook communicating problems on Twitter? That’s like Burger King running out of fries and having to announce it on a Big Mac.
— Stephen Colbert
Facebook was only down for a day and in that short time, everyone got the vaccine.
— Jimmy Fallon
Everyone’s parents came this close to joining TikTok.
— Jimmy Fallon
Before Facebook, I had no problems with any of my aunts or uncles. It was all — all birthday checks in the mail.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Here’s the thing. Facebook is like a pocketknife: You can use it to peel an apple or stab a janitor at school.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The blackout was followed by a devastating congressional panel investigation this morning. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate finally found something they can agree on: They both hate Facebook.
— Jimmy Kimmel
In the book, Grisham uses a lot of colorful language to describe the administration, calling it "a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks." Or as Fox News would put it, "a brave band of flaming harlequins rushing patriotically into the explosive jaws of danger.”
— Stephen Colbert
Get this — apparently New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been telling people that he’s going to run for governor of New York next year. New Yorkers heard and were like, "Please, anyone else.”