Nightlines

If you told DeSantis to spend the same amount of money helping these asylum seekers, he’d be like, "Oh, we don’t have the funding for that," but to troll the Democrats, suddenly he’s like, "Put it on my card, yeah!”

— Trevor Noah

And by the way, America actually has a history of doing this. In the 1960s, racist organizations in the South shipped Black people up to Northern states to make liberals uncomfortable. But Ron DeSantis obviously doesn’t know about that, because the pages in his history books were torn out in his state.

— Trevor Noah

Ron DeSantis is that guy you went to high school with who desperately wanted to be prom king but didn’t have any charisma, so instead, he just pulled the fire alarm and ruined the dance for everybody.

— Jimmy Kimmel

A possible national railroad strike was averted today after 20 hours of talks between the union’s leadership and labor negotiators from the railroads — 20 hours of talks that were very annoying to everyone else in the quiet car.

— Seth Meyers

Yeah, the president helped broker a deal that went down to the wire all night long. Biden was like, "I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.”

— Jimmy Fallon

A strike would have meant lots of Amtrak delays and cancellations — and now that the strike has been avoided, there will still be delays and cancellations.

— Jimmy Fallon

MyPillow C.E.O. Mike Lindell said that FBI agents seized his cellphone at a Hardee’s drive-thru. So not a great way to start his job interview.

— Seth Meyers

I have so many questions about this, like was the FBI following him, or did they just say, "You know what? Eventually, he’s going to go to Hardee’s. We’ll just wait here.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

Lindell stood his ground at Hardee’s. The feds got his phone, but he said if they want to take his mushroom-and-swiss Angus burger, they’ll have to come back with a warrant.

— James Corden

(Donald Trump) was like, "How about nine of us meet on the green with no clubs, so it doesn’t look suspicious?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump was like, "So, I think I buried the documents somewhere around here. So start — start digging, boys.”

— Jimmy Fallon