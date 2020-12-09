Nightlines

Of course, it’s not just Rudy and the kids. Several of the president’s allies have begun a campaign to petition the West Wing in hopes of securing pardons. One White House source says, "You won’t believe the amount of calls, some insane, we’ve gotten." Oh, I believe you’re getting a lot of calls. What I don’t believe is that only some of them are insane.

— Stephen Colbert

And he’s not even pardoning them for anything specific. Trump is just handing out pardons like they’re gift cards: (As Trump) "I figured I’d let you pick your own crime, so enjoy. Do something crazy, you know? Live a little.”

— Trevor Noah

Some families get each other sweaters for Christmas, the Trumps get pardons.

— Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, Mike Pence is also asking for a pardon, for the time he accidentally glanced at a picture of Kate Upton.

— Jimmy Fallon