Nightlines

Of course, it’s not just Rudy and the kids. Several of the president’s allies have begun a campaign to petition the West Wing in hopes of securing pardons. One White House source says, "You won’t believe the amount of calls, some insane, we’ve gotten." Oh, I believe you’re getting a lot of calls. What I don’t believe is that only some of them are insane.
— Stephen Colbert
And he’s not even pardoning them for anything specific. Trump is just handing out pardons like they’re gift cards: (As Trump) "I figured I’d let you pick your own crime, so enjoy. Do something crazy, you know? Live a little.”
— Trevor Noah
Some families get each other sweaters for Christmas, the Trumps get pardons.
— Jimmy Fallon
Meanwhile, Mike Pence is also asking for a pardon, for the time he accidentally glanced at a picture of Kate Upton.
— Jimmy Fallon
Now you might be wondering, why hasn’t President Trump also offered to take the vaccine with these other presidents? Well, by the time the vaccines are available, he’ll also be a former president. But don’t forget, he beat corona already, so he’s already immune. Also, he can’t go before the other presidents, because he’ll take all the lollipops.
— Trevor Noah
That’s must-see, baby. Forget "The Mandalorian" — people really want to watch next year’s biggest hit, "Someone Else’s Doctor Appointment.”
— Stephen Colbert
Congratulations to all of you who didn’t travel for Thanksgiving. You still get to see your cousin start a fight after three mimosas.
— Stephen Colbert
So yes, Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, although he is suing to have that result overturned.
— Trevor Noah
Sadly, this COVID test is the only positive thing to come out of Rudy Giuliani in four years.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Apparently the doctor asked, "When did you start feeling a little off?" and Rudy said, "Right around 2009.”
— Jimmy Fallon
It keeps getting worse for Rudy. After his test showed he had COVID, he challenged the results in court and lost.
— Jimmy Fallon
Rudy was like, "How could this happen? All I did was travel around maskless and use whatever I found laying around to wipe my face.”
— Jimmy Fallon
