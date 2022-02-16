Nightlines

— James Corden
Brady is walking away with the most Super Bowl appearances, wins and M.V.P.s. It’s strange to say, but he’s basically the N.F.L.’s Meryl Streep. — Jimmy Fallon The question is, was Tom Brady the best football player of all time? Some people say yes because he holds all the records and won the most Super Bowls. Other people say, “No, because he didn’t do that for my team!” So it will be a big debate for a while. — Trevor Noah What he’s accomplished is amazing: 22 years in the league, seven Super Bowl victories, five M.V.P. trophies, and all while eating just one almond a day. — Jimmy Kimmel So Tom Brady did a lot for the Patriots and for Tampa and the sport of football, but he’s also done a lot for goats. You know, people don’t mention, before they were associated with him, they were like the 12th-most popular farm animal. — Jimmy Kimmel Now, if we’re being honest, this retirement isn’t a surprise to anyone, right? What is surprising is that at 44 years old, this dude was still dominating the NFL. Think about it: the NFL, where people car accident each other for a living, and this guy was doing that in his 40s. Most people I know in their 40s are, like, “Ah! Ah! My back hurts — I think I slept too long.” — Trevor Noah So you know how Trump had to hand over all his records related to Jan. 6? Well, when the documents, when they finally handed them over — they were forced to — many of them had been torn into pieces and had to be taped back together. They’d been personally ripped up by Trump. The National Archive didn’t explain how they know they were ripped up by Trump. My guess is tiny little barbecue sauce fingerprints. — Jimmy Kimmel Trump had such a habit of ripping up important documents, they had to hire people whose job was to tape them back together. I love that Robert Mueller couldn’t get him, but Trump might finally get brought down by a roll of Scotch tape. — Jimmy Kimmel According to White House advisers, he once ate a sensitive document. He would have eaten more sensitive documents, but he ran out of ranch. — Stephen Colbert The Washington Football Team announced today that it officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders, as in “Rams 37, Commanders 3.” — Seth Meyers I mean, call them whatever you want, they haven’t been able to command a winning season since Obama was in office. — James Corden It’s the Washington Commanders. That really feels like a waste of a drumroll. — Stephen Colbert “Commanders” might be the only name more generic than “Football Team.” I was hoping for something fun and new, like “The Washington Balloons” or “The Fightin’ Dolly Partons.” — Stephen Colbert To give you an idea of how fans reacted, shortly after the announcement, this is true, the word “terrible” trended on Twitter, which is surprising, considering how Twitter is normally so welcoming and so positive.