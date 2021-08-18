 Skip to main content
Nightlines
That’s right, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, so tune in to CNN tonight for, I don’t know, a rerun of "The History of the Sitcom.”

— Seth Meyers

But during his remarks he said it was best that he step aside — and then every woman in the room took two steps aside.

— Jimmy Fallon

Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on the way out. But if it does, that door should also resign.

— Stephen Colbert

For now, Cuomo’s still governor, because, for reasons I do not understand, Cuomo’s resignation will take effect in 14 days. Evidently, he gave himself two weeks’ notice.

— Stephen Colbert

I’m sorry, is this really a two-week-notice type of situation?

— Jimmy Fallon

Cuomo’s replacement will be Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. And this is — yeah, this is strange. Right after she was announced as New York’s next governor, CNN offered a prime-time show to her sister.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s gonna be tough for Cuomo. With a track record like this, his only future is either president or Supreme Court justice.

— Jimmy Fallon

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended yesterday, and the U.S. athletes brought home 39 gold medals, 41 silvers, 33 bronze and four new variants.

— Seth Meyers

Well, last night was the closing ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which, because of COVID, were actually held in 2021, which means it’s only three more years until the 2024 Olympics are postponed to 2027.

— Seth Meyers

I hope you enjoyed them, because with global warming, even the Winter Olympics will soon be the Summer Olympics.

— David Spade

But it was a magical two weeks. Night after night, Americans gathered around the TV to see the events where we already saw who won on Twitter.

— Jimmy Fallon

Now if you want to witness physical excellence, you’ll have to watch a flight attendant duct tape a drunk guy to his seat.

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s right, he went from being America’s mayor to saying, "Hello, this is Rudy Giuliani. I want to wish 'Deez Nuts' a happy retirement."

— Jimmy Fallon

Now, Rudy’s charging $275 per video, but if you just wait awhile, you know he’ll eventually butt-dial you for free.

— Seth Meyers

