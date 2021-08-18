Nightlines

That’s right, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, so tune in to CNN tonight for, I don’t know, a rerun of "The History of the Sitcom.”

— Seth Meyers

But during his remarks he said it was best that he step aside — and then every woman in the room took two steps aside.

— Jimmy Fallon

Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on the way out. But if it does, that door should also resign.

— Stephen Colbert

For now, Cuomo’s still governor, because, for reasons I do not understand, Cuomo’s resignation will take effect in 14 days. Evidently, he gave himself two weeks’ notice.

— Stephen Colbert

I’m sorry, is this really a two-week-notice type of situation?

— Jimmy Fallon

Cuomo’s replacement will be Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. And this is — yeah, this is strange. Right after she was announced as New York’s next governor, CNN offered a prime-time show to her sister.

— Jimmy Fallon