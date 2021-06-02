Nightlines

COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped to the lowest level in almost a year. Pretty soon the only place you’ll see Dr. Fauci is popping out of a costume on "The Masked Singer.”

— Jimmy Fallon

So now we can do whatever we want to do. We can travel. We can go outside and be swarmed by cicadas.

— Jimmy Kimmel

If it keeps getting better at this rate, they say that by July 1 of this year, we’ll need a new excuse to not want to see people.

— Jimmy Kimmel

COVID's at a low. It’s out, it’s getting drunk at lunch, wearing a bathrobe in public — that’s how low it’s gotten.

— James Corden

They’re looking at whether Trump lied about the value of his properties to get loans approved and to pay lower taxes. Does this really need an investigation? I feel like he spent four full years bragging about doing exactly that.

— James Corden