Nightlines

COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped to the lowest level in almost a year. Pretty soon the only place you’ll see Dr. Fauci is popping out of a costume on "The Masked Singer.”
— Jimmy Fallon
So now we can do whatever we want to do. We can travel. We can go outside and be swarmed by cicadas.
— Jimmy Kimmel
If it keeps getting better at this rate, they say that by July 1 of this year, we’ll need a new excuse to not want to see people.
— Jimmy Kimmel
COVID's at a low. It’s out, it’s getting drunk at lunch, wearing a bathrobe in public — that’s how low it’s gotten.
— James Corden
They’re looking at whether Trump lied about the value of his properties to get loans approved and to pay lower taxes. Does this really need an investigation? I feel like he spent four full years bragging about doing exactly that.
— James Corden
Of course, Trump responded to the news. In his official statement, he said, "It’s a total witch hunt." Then he added, "I’m completely innocent," and, finally, he said, "Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to catch a flight to Mexico.”
— Jimmy Fallon
If Obama were under investigation, we would be talking about that, too, but he’s not. The only news Obama makes these days is showbiz related. In fact, if you hear about Obama investigations, it’s probably a new show on HBO Max.
— Seth Meyers
Yep, Trump knew he was in trouble when he called his lawyer and the FBI answered Rudy’s phone: "You’re being recorded.”
— Jimmy Fallon
At last night’s NBA playoff game between the Wizards and the 76ers, a Philly fan literally added insult to injury by dumping popcorn on D.C.’s Russell Westbrook as he was leaving with a twisted ankle. That is shocking, and that guy’s an idiot — a tub of arena popcorn is like 19 bucks! That’s why real Phillies fans throw used batteries — it’s economical and you’re recycling.
— Stephen Colbert
It felt like a Mafia movie and Westbrook was being sent a message by one of Orville Redenbacher’s goons.
— Jimmy Kimmel
But that’s Philadelphia. I mean, that’s what — they finally get to go to games again, immediately they’re dumping snacks on opposing players’ heads.
— Jimmy Kimmel