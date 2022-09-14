Nightlines

(Queen Elizabeth) was the queen for 70 years, longer than any monarch in British history. To put it in perspective for Americans, this would be like if Kris Jenner died here.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The queen is known as England’s rock. We don’t have a rock. The closest thing we have to a rock in America is The Rock.

— Jimmy Kimmel

When you think about all the people that the queen has met with over the last 70 years, it’s really remarkable. She’s met with everyone from Lady Bird Johnson to Lady Gaga, from Bill Clinton to Will.i.am. She met J.F.K. and J.Lo. She’s met the Beatles and the Spice Girls. … Then, after all these years, this week she saw Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine and said, "OK, I’ve had enough.”

— Jimmy Kimmel

I didn’t even know it was an option. I’ve watched 10 million hours of "Law & Order." ... but not once have I heard the term "special master." Once again, thanks to Trump, because of his hard work and dedication to doing crimes, we’ve all learned something new today, and I say thank you, Mr. President.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, the special master has to review over 11,000 documents, which could delay the investigation. Man, only Trump could avoid jail just because there’s too much evidence.

— Jimmy Fallon

Which, I’m not going to lie, when I first heard it, sounded pretty cool. It was like, "Donald Trump is getting a special master." I was like, "He’s about to learn kung fu?”

— Trevor Noah

But even more concerning is that the FBI also found dozens of classified folders that were empty, which obviously raises the question, where are the documents from the folders? Are they in other boxes? Did he lend them to Saudi Arabia? ... It’s also possible the intelligence community didn’t trust Trump with classified information so they just gave him empty folders.

— Trevor Noah

He took top secret documents from the White House and had them sitting in boxes in a room where workers regularly went in and out. They would have been more secure inside the claw machine at Dave and Buster’s, OK?

— Jimmy Kimmel

Imagine being a guest at Mar-a-Lago and using the bathroom, and out of the corner of your eye you just notice something and are you like, "Hang on. Is that — is that Norway’s nuclear codes?"

— James Corden